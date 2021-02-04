FP Studio

Multiple colored lights

A super bright led light made of high-quality white abs plastic that is sturdy, durable, and for long-time usage. It gives a run time of 3 to 4 hrs from high to low with the led bulb having a life up to 100,000 hours. This light had 4 mode operation - low, mid, high, and flashing which is controlled by the switch located on the top of the light. Schrödinger10018 RAYPAL Headlight has a 360-degree swivel ability and can be used as a mountain bike headlight and road bike light.

Light and horn set

A bicycle light having an in-built lithium polymer battery of 1200mAh that can be recharged using a USB cable, taking upto 3 hours for complete charging. The light has an XPG LED source of 250 lumen that gives super bright light to ensure safe riding in low light areas and three levels of diming - high, low and flashing. It comes with a 140dB horn super loud to attract any passerby vehicle and people with an independent switch and five different kinds of sound output. Inditradition Bicycle Bike LED Headlight and Horn is a best buy or gift for any bicycle lover.

Five mode light adjustment

A quick-release handlebar mount bicycle light that has a strap on installation making it convenient, concise and clear to use. It features five lighting modes - mighty, mid, low, flash, and might and flash which gives you a wide range to find the suitable one in accordance with the need of time. This light has a simple and easy press once changed mode and lights up in green light while in function and flashes red while charging. FASTPED Bicycle Light is multifunctional as it can be used as an electric light giving the owner a two-in-one device.

Powerful tail reflector

No need to spend money and undergo the hassle of changing batteries after every week as this bicycle light comes with rechargeable batteries that can be fully charged in 2 hours via the USB port provided. The headlight comes with a high reflecting red tail light too which together gives you 360-degree visibility for safe riding. It is made from solid aluminum and reflector by rugged ABS plastic that makes it durable, lightweight and IPX3 waterproof. The VICTGOAL USB Rechargeable Bicycle Light Set is perfect for any urban as well as mountainous terrain.