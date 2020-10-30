FP Studio

Double wireless range

Experience the enhanced comfort and feel of the new wireless controller featuring a sleek, streamlined design and textured grip. There is custom button mapping and up to twice the wireless range. Plus, plug in any compatible headset with the 3.5mm stereo headset jack. With Bluetooth technology, you can play your favourite games on Windows 10 PCs and tablets. It also features a 3.5 millimeter stereo headset jack that lets you plug your favourite gaming headset right into the controller. Feel the action with impulse triggers, vibration motors in the triggers provide precise fingertip feedback bringing weapons, crashes and jolts to life for a whole new level of gaming realism. Anyone looking to go wireless with their Xbox controller, this is the best choice.

In a button layout

It was voted Windows Central 2018 Best Gaming Controller of the Year. It is an officially Xbox-licensed controller, compatible with the Xbox One family of devices and Windows 10 PCs. It features the original Xbox start-up screen animated inside the Xbox Button, precision analog triggers, bumpers and a 3.5 mm headset jack. It also has a 9 ft. detachable USB cable and the return of the Black (RB) and White (LB) buttons. This controller is big, buff and ready for action. It has a Classic X, B, A, Y, LT, RT button layout (including Option and View buttons). If you are looking for a traditional controller, this is the ideal choice.

Camouflage pattern

This is the first in a new series of controllers, featuring a rugged black, grey and metallic gold camouflage pattern. Trigger grip etchings give you extra control and button mapping allows you to customize your gear just the way you like it. The button mapping is customized with the Xbox accessories app for Xbox one and Windows 10. Just plug it into any compatible headset with the 3.5mm stereo headset jack and with Bluetooth technology, play your favourite games on Windows 10 PCs and tablets. It includes Bluetooth technology for gaming on Windows 10 PCs and tablets. This is a great controller at a very reasonable price.

Precision analog triggers

It combines the classic look of a 90s-style controller with features of a modern controller. This retro twist has a premium build that rivals its modern-style competitors. The controller is officially licensed for Xbox One, the X91 is compatible with all Xbox One systems, as well as Windows 10. It comes with precision analog triggers in addition to a 3.5mm headset jack.It marries the wide, short and shallow form factor of classics like Nintendo’s Super Nintendo gamepad with modern advances like analog sticks, dual shoulder buttons, exceedingly bright LEDs and grips. This controller is ideal for the retro game lover even when it comes to modern consoles like Xbox.