Stable net connection is all yours now

These routers can support nearly all the major ISPs in the country such as ACT Fibernet, SITI, Airtel Fibernet, Tikona, Exitel, Hathway, YOU Broadband and GTPL. Now easily stream those HD quality videos with the stable internet speed of 300 MB per second. The stable Wi-Fi connection is maintained by the two built in antennas of the router that also make sure the wireless connection remains strong. You can smoothly control which devices to connect with the internet using an application by the same company. If you want a compact router that takes up little space and gives amazing connectivity, then this is the one for you.

Attractive, lightweight router for all your needs

At only 64 grams of weight, this router is extremely light weight to give you the smart and compact look. The black coloured body makes it appear sleek and stylish. With ‘Quality of Service’ bandwidth optimization, you can analyze and separate the data streams with ease. Share any kind of file, music, photos and videos, and other data in an uninterrupted fashion over the internet through a stable connection. Installation works out smoothly in a few simple steps and the router is great for the protection of your internet from any malware. This router will keep you safe from any virus attacks with the best possible encryption.

Now get security encryption done in a minute!

Easily run the interruption sensitive applications with this smooth, high quality router. At 300 Mbps, it is perfect for using at home. The router can seamlessly work as a client router to connect to any ISP network wirelessly to share the net connection across every point in the house. You can connect it to PCs, smart TVs and game consoles. Installing and managing the router is super convenient as wireless security encryption can be done by only the push of a WPS button. In case high tech installation is not your cup of tea, this easy to set up router is for you!

Stream a movie or play games online effortlessly

It is powered with 5th generation Wi-Fi to give you superfast wireless internet connection. For streaming HD content, the router can present you with speeds up to 867 Mbps. Forget about lagging problems with the speed of this stable connection. For basic internet applications, it gives you 600 Mbps performance. It comes with 4 Gigabit LAN ports that can work nearly 10 times faster than 100 Base-T Ethernet connections. Media players, set top boxes, smart TVs, game consoles and NAS storage can be connected with these ports easily. This is an allrounder device in performance and will meet your needs.