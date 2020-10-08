FP Studio

Go on for several hours

One needs to only charge them for 10 minutes to enjoy around 10 hours of seamless sound. Just like the mobiles offered by this company, they come with Warp Charge technology. The earphones promise a massive playtime of up to 20 hours with full charge. In addition to this, there are convenient features like Quick Switch, Quick Pair and Magnetic Control. Listening to music on this wireless neckband earphone promises to be a whole new acoustic experience. They also have a 9.2mm dynamic driver as well as a super bass tone fitted in each of the earphones to give you superior tonality. Buy this product if quick charging is what you seek.

Available in vivid colours

These earphones are equipped with the latest Bluetooth 4.1-CSR8635 chipset along with 10mm drivers. The combination of these ensures crystal clear wireless transmission in true HD sound. They are very attractive to look at as well, redefining your style statement with bright neon green and black blend. You can listen to music, take calls or activate voice-controlled smartphone assistants because touching your phone to control is passe! The magnetic earbuds secure the earphones from falling and keep them safe when not in use. They are built from premium materials including metal housing earphones and chrome accents. These earbuds are for those who seek both sturdy and stylish.

Comes with dual equalizer

This is one of the premium wireless neckband earbuds which provides signature sound as well as an immersive experience. It comes with 7 hours of playtime, so listen to your favourite song on loop or explore new playlists with ease and comfort. They can provide you top quality music with deep bass sound for that superior audio experience as it comes with a 12 MM driver. The product also has a dual equalizer that helps you switch between normal music mode and deep bass mode effortlessly. The flexsoft neckband ensures a snug fit around the neck. Don’t want to compromise on sound? This is meant for you.

Built-in micro-woofers

These earbuds can be called a true powerhouse offering a playback time of up to 12 hours with every charge. Takes 1-1.5 hours to get fully charged and it has 1-2 days of standby time as well. The oval-shaped earbud design has a nozzle angled at 60 degree to tunnel the sound directly into the ear canal, also providing noise isolation. It has a light yet sturdy, neck band that can drape comfortably across the neck with supreme comfort and in-line controls.

It is also equipped with built-in micro-woofers that produce a deep bass, isolating noise in any environment. These aerospace grade AL alloy encased over micro-woofers provide crisp deep bass for bass heads. Clearly one of the best earphones money can buy.