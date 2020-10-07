FP Studio

Quality sound that cuts out the competition

With wireless charging, quick pairing, crisp sound and excellent noise cancellation, these earbuds are a great successor to the previous Apple earphones. While the styling stays true to the build of its predecessors, these new generations are still well built and offer customisable ear fit, making them far comfortable to wear for long periods. Love the noise cancelling but want to be aware while you're out for a run? The Transparency mode lets in enough outside sound so that you know what's going on around you. Sweat and water-resistant, if you're looking for a reliable pair of earbuds that are convenient enough to use even in noisy train stations and coffee shops, these are the ones to pick.

Listen up with the best

There is nothing we love more than a product that checks all the boxes and comes at an affordable price. The Jabra Elite 75t wireless earbuds deliver the best mix of performance and features, are well designed and super comfortable. We've used these at the gym while walking, and with well-made controls, you can get the real hands-free experience plus excellent battery life. We had no complaints while listening to music or keeping up with conference calls as the audio quality was clear and well balanced. Charge it via a USB c cable, and you're good to go for up to 28 hours. Are you thinking about it? We say get it for the simplified controls and long battery life.

Impressive sound for all your workouts

With up to 5 hours of playtime and a bonus 10 hours with the included charging case, these are the earbuds you can count on for consistent great sound at any volume. Don't be fooled by their slightly bulbous shape. Sports and fitness buffs will love the build quality and snug fit of these buds as they stay put even through jogging, bench presses and power yoga. The wingtips are flexible and comfortable even after hours, and while ambient noise does get in a bit, we thought it was okay as it helps keep you aware of your surroundings. If there are three things these earbuds get right, it would be the fit, sound quality and water resistance - all-important especially if you're the outdoorsy type.

Enjoy the sound of true wireless stereo

If you have your heart set on upgrading to wireless and noise-cancelling earbuds, we say start here. There's plenty to love about these white, pop to pair earbuds that are compact enough to fit into your pocket. A three mic system and powerful sound playback make these great for everyday use, and they work with most android and iOS devices quickly. While touch control seems to work well enough, the 'wear detect' feature is best enjoyed with Huawei devices. The earbuds come with their own charging case and juice up pretty fast though noise cancelling at this price point is pretty great. If you're looking for an entry-level transition into the world of wireless audio, pick this one without a second thought.