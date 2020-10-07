Wednesday, October 07, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Amazon

Best wireless earbuds under 25000


FP StudioOct 07, 2020 13:03:46 IST

Quality sound that cuts out the competition

With wireless charging, quick pairing, crisp sound and excellent noise cancellation, these earbuds are a great successor to the previous Apple earphones. While the styling stays true to the build of its predecessors, these new generations are still well built and offer customisable ear fit, making them far comfortable to wear for long periods. Love the noise cancelling but want to be aware while you're out for a run? The Transparency mode lets in enough outside sound so that you know what's going on around you. Sweat and water-resistant, if you're looking for a reliable pair of earbuds that are convenient enough to use even in noisy train stations and coffee shops, these are the ones to pick.

Listen up with the best

There is nothing we love more than a product that checks all the boxes and comes at an affordable price. The Jabra Elite 75t wireless earbuds deliver the best mix of performance and features, are well designed and super comfortable. We've used these at the gym while walking, and with well-made controls, you can get the real hands-free experience plus excellent battery life. We had no complaints while listening to music or keeping up with conference calls as the audio quality was clear and well balanced. Charge it via a USB c cable, and you're good to go for up to 28 hours. Are you thinking about it? We say get it for the simplified controls and long battery life.

Impressive sound for all your workouts

With up to 5 hours of playtime and a bonus 10 hours with the included charging case, these are the earbuds you can count on for consistent great sound at any volume. Don't be fooled by their slightly bulbous shape. Sports and fitness buffs will love the build quality and snug fit of these buds as they stay put even through jogging, bench presses and power yoga. The wingtips are flexible and comfortable even after hours, and while ambient noise does get in a bit, we thought it was okay as it helps keep you aware of your surroundings. If there are three things these earbuds get right, it would be the fit, sound quality and water resistance - all-important especially if you're the outdoorsy type.

Enjoy the sound of true wireless stereo

If you have your heart set on upgrading to wireless and noise-cancelling earbuds, we say start here. There's plenty to love about these white, pop to pair earbuds that are compact enough to fit into your pocket. A three mic system and powerful sound playback make these great for everyday use, and they work with most android and iOS devices quickly. While touch control seems to work well enough, the 'wear detect' feature is best enjoyed with Huawei devices. The earbuds come with their own charging case and juice up pretty fast though noise cancelling at this price point is pretty great. If you're looking for an entry-level transition into the world of wireless audio, pick this one without a second thought.

tags

    Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

    latest videos

    1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Search & Destroy 2

    1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Search & Destroy 2

    1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile: Search & Destroy

    1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile: Search & Destroy

    1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Debut

    1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Debut

    PUBG Mobile Returns on 1Up Gaming | Last Custom Room

    PUBG Mobile Returns on 1Up Gaming | Last Custom Room

    Call Of Duty Mobile | Battle Royale Guide

    Call Of Duty Mobile | Battle Royale Guide

    Call Of Duty Mobile Beginner's Guide | 1Up Gaming

    Call Of Duty Mobile Beginner's Guide | 1Up Gaming

    Ankkita C | Opinion on Indian Streamers

    Ankkita C | Opinion on Indian Streamers

    Gamer Girls of India | Ep 4: Ankkita C

    Gamer Girls of India | Ep 4: Ankkita C

    @Ankkita C plays | Wrong Answers Only

    @Ankkita C plays | Wrong Answers Only

    Streamers React | PUBG Mobile Banned in India

    Streamers React | PUBG Mobile Banned in India


    Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


    science

    Black holes that 'shouldn’t exist' discovered in the loudest black hole collision on record

    Black Holes

    Black holes that 'shouldn’t exist' discovered in the loudest black hole collision on record

    Oct 06, 2020
    Nobel Prize Medicine 2020 awarded to three researchers for discovery Hepatitis C virus, facilitating a cure

    Nobel Prizes 2020

    Nobel Prize Medicine 2020 awarded to three researchers for discovery Hepatitis C virus, facilitating a cure

    Oct 06, 2020
    One nation, one subscription: GoI in talks with publishers for access to quality journals for India's researchers, citizens

    Journal Access

    One nation, one subscription: GoI in talks with publishers for access to quality journals for India's researchers, citizens

    Oct 02, 2020
    SpaceX's Starlink satellites assist emergency responders in Washington with internet

    Starlink Internet

    SpaceX's Starlink satellites assist emergency responders in Washington with internet

    Oct 01, 2020