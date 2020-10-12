FP Studio

Plug it to feel it

This handy and portable design makes this device travel friendly. For its size, it delivers sharp, top-quality beats with its Deep Bass Sound. There is the dual Equaliser feature and it can enhance the bass to suit your mood.

You can then connect this to your smartphone and then check on the weather which will get all your queries answered with Google and Siri. What really works for this speaker is its durability. It comes with 5 hours playtime and you can enjoy uninterrupted music and if you want to unwind. If you are looking for a portable speaker to carry wherever you go, then this is the one for you.

Feel the rhythm

The body of this device is made of durable rubber matte finish and this makes it shock proof. It offers all round outdoor protection against dust and water. This portable speaker can be paired with all types of devices that use Bluetooth technology and it can also be connected with speaker with auxiliary cable. One of the biggest reasons to buy this speaker is that the battery capacity of 1500mAh and has a charging time of 1.5-2 hours and up to 10 hours of battery life. If you are looking for a Bluetooth speaker with a powerful battery, here it is.

Stay tuned

This speaker comes with extra bass for deep, punchy sound and a battery life of up to 16 hours. There is a passive radiator and it works with the mono speaker which enhances low-end tones and gives bass a boost despite the compact size. The perfect speaker which is also waterproof and hence it can survive the odd shower and even when it is dropped in water. Coming from the house of Sony, perhaps the most reliable electronics brand ever, this is a premium product to always keep you in the groove.

Live life loud

This speaker comes with a single physical button for controls and you have to press and hold the button for 2 seconds which will power it on or off. The portable speaker also has an audio frequency range of 200Hz to 18kHz. There is also the 480mAh lithium battery which can be charged using the micro-USB port. Fit it in anywhere and it will never take too much space and for all the features, this speaker comes at an awesome price. If you are looking for a budget buy which offers a range of services, this is the product for you.