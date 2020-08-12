FP Studio

Use Anywhere and Everywhere

Looking out for an earphone for your morning walks or jogs without having to care about them falling out? Boult Audio BassBuds X1 in-Ear Wired Earphones are the ones for you.It comes with a ear loop to hold your buds in place, making them perfect fit may it be for outdoor activities or indoor. The noise cancellation is up to the mark and makes it perfect for you to use them when you wish to cut out from chaos and find peace in music. It has alloy drivers which give the best acoustics and punchy bass. The micro woofers deliver you excellent high definition audio with 3D surround sound. One of the best features of these earphones is, they are really good at differentiating various instrumental music perfectly. Its condenser microphone delivers HD calls and Siri/Google assistant. It comes with a metallic finish making it stand out.

Perfect Workout Companion

Are you searching for a perfect companion to your gym or workout arena? These earphones are for you. Boat Bassheads 242 Wired Sports Earphones hits the tones precisely with its HD sound to continuously keep your system boosted up for the workout. It comes with a 3.5mm straight jack, thus compatible with almost every device slot. Its dynamic drivers pumps out a balanced audio propped up by a banging bass to push you more than your limits. Its shape adaptive secure fit ear hooks and Easy Access Controls with In-line mic makes it very comfortable to use. Its IPX 4 Water and Sweat Resistance makes it hassle free to train hard, losing yourself into the music.

For your work from home meetings

Are you working from home and the home atmosphere disturbes your meetings? Dumbel Helix 2.0 polished metal earphones is the one for you. It comes with inbuilt noise cancellation so you can attend important meetings and calls without any chaos. Its invisible Nano-coating technology protects earbuds making it more comfortable and less likely to fall out ensuring your meetings run smoothly. It has a multifunction inline button that allows you to operate without using your device.With its tangle free flat cables, you go hassle free. It has an incredible sonic clarity with heavy duty bass. It is polished metal thus more durable unlike the other plastic ones.

The Size Deceiver

If you love your music with high bass,Edison Vibe is the one. It has customized speakers to deliver 2X bass, tremble and vocals. It is made for high bass lovers, so don’t go on it’s size, it's a true monster! The angled nozzle is designed perfectly to fit in your ear cavity curve. It is made of premium polycarbonate thus making it sturdy and light weighted adding comfort to your ears. It comes with an ultra durable flat cable making it tangle resistant. With its inline mic with multi-functional single button remote enables you to never have to miss a call while you are enjoying your music.