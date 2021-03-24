FP Studio

Ideal for bass lovers

Perfect for when you're out jogging, at the gym or exercising, these earbuds give you a rich listening experience. Designed for durability, the cable has a reinforced and braided jacket that keeps it free from tangles. If you love your music with loads of bass, you'll appreciate this set's powerful bass-boost driver, giving you clear and thumping bass at all volume levels. It's inline remote has tactile buttons and also features a microphone, so you won't have to reach for your phone to take calls or control your music. Choose these earbuds for great sound and freedom from tangled wires.

Best for music and calls

This set comes equipped with 10mm drivers that deliver a crisp sound with resounding bass. The earbuds have a fine finish and fit securely inside your ear. We appreciate that it has an angled 3.5mm headphones jack which makes it convenient to use and prevents awkward bending of the cable. The braided cable provides ample flexibility and features an inline mic so you can take calls hands-free. Available at a reasonable price, in a range of trendy colors, you'll be spoilt for choice when it comes to choosing one to suit your style. If you're looking for a great set of wired earbuds at an attractive price, these are a great choice.

For comfort and affordability

Suitable for any phone with a 3.5mm socket, these earphones are ideal for daily use. Their simple in-ear design makes them extremely comfortable, even over extended periods of use. A noteworthy feature is its ample, 3.9-foot cable that includes a remote and microphone. When it comes to sound quality, you'll get crisp highs, clear vocals and well-rounded low notes with this set. The package includes various sizes of changeable ear tips you'll always get a snug fit. If you're looking for an excellent set of earphones that are easy on your pocket, this one is worth a look.

Great performance with stylish looks

For a small and lightweight set of earbuds, this one really packs a punch. Manufactured by a brand with decades of experience producing outstanding audio equipment, you won't have to second-guess its quality. Thanks to their sleek curves and angled design, these earbuds comfortably fit the contours of your ears and have a premium look. Apart from delivering awe-inspiring sound, this fantastic set's features include a single-button remote, noise-canceling microphone, and a gold-plated headphone jack. What's more, it also supports quick launch access to Google Assistant. If you're in the market for feature-loaded earphones that deliver the best bang for the buck, We highly recommend buying this set.