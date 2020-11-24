FP Studio

All-in-one home security

Ideal for keeping an eye on your home, this cloud IP camera is loaded with impressive security features. With advanced sensors, it delivers brilliant images and crystal clear video in 1080p resolution. You have the freedom to view live streams through the dedicated app and securely store the recordings on an SD card or cloud storage. With a fantastic 8X zoom, you can observe the smallest details in a recording without any distortion. Additional features include advanced night vision, face detection, and support for other smart home devices. If you're looking for an exceptional WiFi camera that can double up as a complete home security system, pick this one.

Great for office or home use

Keeping your property safe is easy with this versatile WiFi camera. You can monitor every corner of your room thanks to this camera's wide field of view and its adjustable pan, tilt and zoom capablities. With multi-platform support, you'll find accessing the HD footage on your laptop, tablet or mobile phone, effortless. A feature we appreciate is that you can set the camera’s inbuilt motion sensor to trigger an alert on your mobile app if it detects motion in the room. If you're looking for an easy and convenient way to keep a check on your workplace or family, you should consider this camera.

User-friendly security camera that's easy on your wallet

This camera gives you peace of mind by letting you remotely monitor your home and pets from anywhere in the world without hassle. At a pocket-friendly price, this security camera comes with advanced sensors and technology that gives you exceptional control over the camera. A key feature is that it comes with a powerful infrared light that gives you clear visibility even in low light. With an operating range of up to 30 feet, you won't have to worry about keeping your WiFi router close to the camera. If affordability and outstanding performance are what you're looking for in a WiFi camera, your search ends here.

Smart security you can depend on

With 360-degree rotation, night vision, AI-powered motion detection, intruder alerts, and an impressive 20MP sensor, this camera really packs a punch. The design features an inbuilt mic and speakers, which makes it easy to monitor your home and communicate with pets and people at home, even when you're away. Integrating seamlessly with your smart home network, this intelligent camera also supports Alexa devices, so you can easily control it using simple voice commands. Using the latest technology, this device delivers video in full colour even in near darkness.For a feature-packed security camera from a reliable brand, we recommend buying this one.