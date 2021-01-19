FP Studio

Ideal for professionals

Built to make your life more efficient, this backpack also includes a USB port with internal cables that allows you to charge all your devices safely while you're out. It features a high quality 300D waterproof, cut-proof and dust-proof polyester and PVC fabric with nylon sponge, which protects your belongings during rainy season. It has metal zippers, breathable mesh shoulder straps and 6-layers of breathable mesh back padding. It is durable, lightweight and comfortable. If you're looking for the perfect backpack that ranks high on security and comfort, STEEZE Waterproof Laptop Backpack is a great pick.

Spacious backpack

This backpack's design allows for optimum airflow and protects you from a sweaty back thanks to the mesh fabric. It has three spacious compartments that allow you to organize efficiently, durable grab handles allowing rough handling. Packing for overnight trips is a breeze with this backpack that lets you carry a 15.6 laptop, chargers and clothes with many pockets inside and out. Ideal for people with an active lifestyle, Killer Louis 38L Large Laptop Backpack being solidly built is perfect for a rough and tough travel experience.

Perfect for everyday use

A backpack with a capacity of 21 litres really lets you carry a 15.2 inches laptop and a lot of other daily essentials. Apart from the dedicated highly padded laptop sleeve, this product comes with an anti theft zipper pocket located at the edge of the back panel to store away your important and valuable things along with two main compartments, one quick access zipper. This backpack also lets you quickly locate whatever you need while keeping your bag neat and tidy thanks to the included handy organiser. If you are looking for a backpack to be used everyday to office, Mi Business Casual Laptop Backpack is the one.

Ergonomically contoured shape

Ideal for college students, this backpack has enough room for all you need for a day at class. The convenient padded laptop compartment, along with the retaining strap, makes sure that your laptop stays safely in place while you're on the move. It has muti-level organiser - front zipper for small items, first zipper for all the essentials items like books, notes, stationery etc and the second compartment for your laptop. Great for all types of weather, this smart-looking Wesley Milestone backpack's sturdy, water repellent fabric can help you keep your important notes and laptop safe from damage wherever you go.