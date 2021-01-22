Friday, January 22, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Amazon

Best vlogging camera for engaging content shoot


FP StudioJan 22, 2021 21:28:05 IST

Excellent battery life
Have never-ending fun and endless memories to make and record with this WiFi action camera that captures high quality 16MP photos for thrill of the extreme. It is provided with professional 4K/30FPS ultra HD video and 170 degree viewable ultra wide angle lens. Mabron Drumstone is ideal for sports lovers to record climbing, skiing or cycling journeys. The 1080p WiFi action allows you to instantaneously transfer photos and videos with a long battery life of 180 minutes.

Four multifunctional modes
A 4K wifi action camera that produces high-quality 16MP photos with an action cam featuring professional 4K / 30FPS ultra HD video with 2 inch LCD screen to ensure the shot before capturing it. It is provided with some awesome functions like 170° wide-angle to get complete scenic beauty, loop recording, time-lapse and burst photo. All these make it perfect for vehicle data recording, photo shooting, outdoor sports, home security, deep-water probing, etc. It comes with a built-in lithium battery which is very powerful and won’t interrupt your shoot.

Masterpiece for beginners
Enjoy yourself in the amazing underwater world with the solid waterproof case that allows you to go up to 30m underwater. This camera proves to be a great companion for water sports, like swimming, diving, surfing, etc. and perfect for water sports lovers. This waterproof sports camera is a high-definition digital motion video recording device designed to meet your sporting needs with its wide angle display lens producing 12MP crisp photos and 1080p videos with a 3 hours operating system. SJCAM SJ4000 WiFi camcorder supports a SD upto 32GB maximum to store all your valuable memories safely.

Shoot like a pro
A camera designed to bring together simplicity and power to open up creative opportunities as wide as your imagination.It makes creating outstanding selfie and vlog content easy. This camera comes with a bluetooth shooting grip, an additional rechargeable battery and a micro SD card. It provides features like, bokeh switch, powerful image stabilization, super slow motion, and many more. Sony Digital Vlog Camera ZV 1 has an inbuilt three capsule microphone which allows you to record clearly in a crowd and also has slots for external mic and light add ons.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Affordable smart watches that keep you online and on-time

Jan 11, 2021
Affordable smart watches that keep you online and on-time
Gaming speakers for the full audio experience

Gaming speakers for the full audio experience

Jan 11, 2021
Premium setups to turn your home into a gamer’s paradise

Premium setups to turn your home into a gamer’s paradise

Jan 11, 2021
Best solar gadgets for domestic use

Best solar gadgets for domestic use

Jan 14, 2021
Bagless vacuum cleaners for a cleaner and shinier house

Bagless vacuum cleaners for a cleaner and shinier house

Jan 15, 2021
Accessories for Fujifilm Instax camera

Accessories for Fujifilm Instax camera

Jan 15, 2021

science

Bharat Biotech, ICMR publish Covaxin Phase 1 data showing safe, enhanced immunity to Covid-19 disease

Covaxin Study

Bharat Biotech, ICMR publish Covaxin Phase 1 data showing safe, enhanced immunity to Covid-19 disease

Jan 22, 2021
Scientists detect 'resonant hum’ permeating the universe from gravitational wave data

Cosmology

Scientists detect 'resonant hum’ permeating the universe from gravitational wave data

Jan 22, 2021
Ephemeral glow of 'lost galaxy' NGC 4535 captured in vivid detail by Hubble telescope

Astronomy

Ephemeral glow of 'lost galaxy' NGC 4535 captured in vivid detail by Hubble telescope

Jan 19, 2021
South African SARS-CoV-2 variant more contagious, no evidence of it being deadlier, experts confirm

SARS-CoV-2 virus

South African SARS-CoV-2 variant more contagious, no evidence of it being deadlier, experts confirm

Jan 19, 2021