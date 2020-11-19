FP Studio

Style and comfort in one package

Featuring a multicolour backlit keyboard, you can customise your gaming experience by selecting from the four available modes. Serious gamers will appreciate its ergonomic design that allows you to stay comfortable even through a long gaming session. With design features that make it look like it belongs in the ‘Transformers’ movie, you’re sure to be the envy of all your friends. You won’t have to worry about this keyboard’s durability as it has a strong metal body with rubber grips at the base and comes with a braided cable and gold plated USB connector.

If you’re looking for a keyboard that offers a great balance of looks and functionality, this one’s got our vote.

Top features for a premium gaming experience

Don’t let this keyboard’s elegant looks fool you. Built for heavy-duty use, this keyboard is loaded with amazing features to help you increase your efficiency and up your game. While the UV coated keys make sure the letters won’t fade away even with prolonged use, the fantastic spill-resistant design keeps your keyboard well protected from minor accidents and water damage. This keyboard boasts soft-touch keys with dedicated media and internet control buttons that let you minimise distractions and keep your focus on the game.

For a feature-packed keyboard that’s ideal for quality gaming and daily use, choose this one.

Full-sized capability in a compact body

Featuring large suspension keycaps and dedicated multimedia keys, this device offers you a full-fledged keyboard experience in a compact design. This keyboard supports all Windows shortcut keys and features a dedicated Windows key for quick menu access. While bright enough for you to see clearly even in complete darkness, the rainbow backlight effect is easy on the eyes. Being compatible with multiple devices, you’ll find using this USB keyboard with a PC or laptop is easy. With removable keycaps, you can maintain excellent hygiene and keep the keyboard clean with minimum effort.

If you’re looking for a fantastic full-sized keyboard for your PC or laptop, you can’t go wrong buying this one.

Ideal membrane keyboard for beginners

This keyboard includes scratch-resistant keys, along with multi-function hotkeys, set in a slim aluminium body that offers great durability. The comfortable layout of the keys and a tactile membrane keypad make it a good investment for new gamers. With anti-ghosting keys, this keyboard registers multiple simultaneous key presses and lets you experience next-level gaming just as the game designers intended. With a tough 1.6-meter braided USB cable, you get the freedom to sit at a comfortable distance away from your screen while playing your favourite games.

If you’re an amateur gamer looking for a very capable keyboard to help you level up, we highly recommend buying this one.