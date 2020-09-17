FP Studio

High on space and performance

They say big things come in small packages and it stands true for this product. This lightweight thumb-sized flash drive, allows you to store up to a fantastic 64GB of information on it. The metal casing makes, and sleek design gives the product a premium look and helps keep the drive cool while you use it. Made from durable materials with the latest technology, this drive will provide you with years of dependable storage. Compatible with USB 2.0, you can connect it to your TV sets to stream movies straight from the drive.

This product is a must-buy if you're looking for a small flash drive to help you be more productive.

Best Flash drive for iPhone users

This drive allows you to quickly transfer photos and videos from your phone to your computer Thanks to the dual lightning and USB 3.0 connectors. With 128GB of external storage, you won't ever face a shortage of space for memories. A notable feature is that this product allows you to view multi-format videos straight from the drive. What we like best is the included encryption software that enables you to password-protect files so that you can share data and keep private files safe.

While helping you free up space, this product is the ideal backup tool for photos and videos on your iPhone.

Dependable, speedy data storage

Made by a well-known and respected brand, this 64GB USB flash drive allows you peace of mind knowing that your data is safe. The drive is simple to use and comes with a retractable connector that you can slide open with one hand for fast connections to a USB port. Thanks to improved technology and a well-designed body, you won't have to worry about the flash drive heating up even after extended usage. The red indicator light helps protect you from accidentally unplugging the drive as it lets you know when it has successfully connected, and it flashes to indicate data transfer.

Robust and reliable, you won't be disappointed after purchasing this high-speed 64GB flash drive.

Budget pick

This pen drive lets you transfer your files and photos ultra-fast and gives you high-level safety for your information. With 32GB of storage space, you can conveniently share files with others or transfer information between your computers.The design of the drive allows you to attach it on a lanyard or a keychain so that you can easily carry it wherever you go without worrying about losing it. This product also comes with a plastic cap for the USB connector to help you keep it protected from dust and dirt.

For an affordable pen drive that gives you premium quality and great value, you can't go wrong buying this product.