4G internet wherever you go

Now irrespective of where you go, you will never have to struggle to connect to WIFI ever again. Stand back and be amazed by the speed of this Reliance router where you can easily connect up to 10 wi-fi enabled devices comfortably. Follow the easy to use instructions and connect any of your devices to enjoy uninterrupted 4G internet in any phone or laptop. Recharge and enjoy upwards of 5 hours of use with its long lasting battery as you conduct HD voice calls, video calls and rich messaging on your 2g / 3g phone via jio4gvoice app. Equipped with a micro - USB port, nano - sim card interface and micro - sd card interface these are really top-of-the-line features for on the go technology.

Serves all your internet needs on the go!

This one is specifically designed keeping your travel needs in mind. Compact in size and super light in weight, this travel router will be just like it’s not there at all! With dual band AC750 wifi, you can rest assured of a robust connection, good enough for streaming HD on multiple devices at once. The micro-USB port charging can be done through an adapter, portable charger or just plugging it in your laptop. More so, it can also be used as a USB to share and transfer files. It is an all rounder among travel routers!

Get a great range with this one!

This one exceeds expectations! It works great and has one of the best ranges in travel routers. It is super easy to install, and is fully configurable. You have the ability to configure DHCP as well as set new passwords with this. It’s great to look at, is very small in size, and is super easy to hook up. The speed it provides is sufficient enough for multiple devices streaming at the same time. This one is a winner on all fronts!

Now surf the net without any worries, wherever you are!

This mini travel router is for the ones who need that extra level of security for their devices. With this you can easily convert a public network into a private WI-fi connection so that you can surf the web securely. It comes with large storage, dual ethernet ports, USB disk and cable, and is very easy to install and connect to all your devices. We suggest you get this for the safety layer it provides along with the great functionality!