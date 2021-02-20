FP Studio

Spectrum CC388A/ 88A Compatible Toner Cartridge

This Spectrum cartridge is compatible with the HP Laserjet - P1007, P1008, P1106, P1108, M202, M202n, M202dw, M126nw, M128fn, M128fw, M226dw, M226dn, M1136, M1213nf, M1216nfh, M1218nfs. It has guaranteed superior quality which meets or exceeds highly-priced OEM products. It comes with the standard yield of new compatible replacement toners with superior quality of sharp printing performance. The retail packaging is protective. Each cartridge is packed and sealed individually making it easy to use.

Smart for Canon Toner Cartridge

This smart toner cartridge can print 2100 pages with ease and it supplies maximum performance to the printer. It has been manufactured to high standards and you can expect the highest quality and backed with a 100% satisfaction guarantee. This cartridge is compatible for Canon printer - Fax L170, Canon Image-Class MF4410, Canon Image-Class MF4412, Canon Image-Class MF4420n, Canon Image-Class MF4420w, Canon Image-Class MF4450, Canon Image-Class MF4450d, Canon Image-Class MF4452, Canon Image-Class MF4550d, Canon Image-Class MF4570dn, Canon Image-Class MF4570dw among others.

Assuretech 88A CC388A Toner Cartridge

This cartridge is easy to install and has a high yield. It can print up to 1500 pages per toner cartridge at 5% coverage. It can be used in HP Laserjet Printer M1136 MFP P1007 P1106 P1108 P1008 M1213nf MFP M126nw MFP M1218nfs M128fw MFP M128fn MFP M226DW M226DN. It is made with quality components and chemical toner powder that produces crisp and deep black text. It comes with an imported OPC drum, PCR roller. The Assuretech sales team is always online for your service pre-and post-sales.

Image King 88A Ultimate Toner Cartridge

The Image King Ultimate Toner cartridge is highly compatible with most of the printers including the Hp printer 1007 HP laserjet and laserjet pro-M FPM 128FN among many others. It yields up to 1000 -1500 pages. It is easy to install and use. The quality of the print is excellent. The deep black color ensures great clarity that produces a crisp print. The quality of the product is commendable. It is great for regular use.