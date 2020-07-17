Friday, July 17, 2020Back to
Best tablets with 10-inch screens


FP StudioJul 17, 2020 11:32:18 IST

Enhanced video streaming

Enjoy great connectivity as this device offers support to 4G, 3G as well as 2G along with Wi-Fi connections. The fine display enhances the video streaming experience. It also delivers excellent details on the screen. The other lofty specifications include a 3GB RAM and enough internal memory to store up stuff. The internal memory can be expanded up to 256GB. So, if you want a tablet which promises great performance at the right price, this is what you should purchase.

Best in class

Coming from the house of Apple, this product seems to have ticked all the boxes. It has a 1.2-inch Retina display for a high quality picture and there is also a touch ID fingerprint sensor for the utmost protection. Multitask on this device and take notes and draw graphs with. Its sleek body makes it easy to carry. The 8 megapixel back camera and 1.2 megapixel FaceTime camera promises great photos. We recommend this premium product because it has it all. So what are you waiting for?

Suitable for educational purposes

This device will give you a flawless browsing experience. With the 1280x800 resolution IPS Screen, this tablet is the one stop destination for gadget geeks for the best reading and viewing. This product is focused on the overall learning experience and could be a great tool for college students. The standout feature is the 6000mAh battery that is meant to last really long to offer you uninterrupted talktime for those office and personal calls. It comes with a fast charging that provides full charge in 3.5 hours.

Available with adaptive brightness

This Google Assistant-enabled tablet will let you explore a lot of features like no other. From step-by-step guide for a recipe to DIY videos to work-related stuff, the tab does it all for you. Adding stars to the feature is its high-fidelity audio output delivered by the built-in dual speakers. The tab lets you enjoy an intuitive experience while browsing content online. The design is sturdy with curvy edges which look quite chic. The product comes with an adaptive brightness specification that moderates the screen brightness and resolution depending on the room’s light. This affordable tablet should be your choice if you are in the lookout for a great sound and AI support from your device.

