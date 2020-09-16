FP Studio

The best of a tablet and smartphone

At just 195gm, you can easily carry this lightweight tablet in your pocket wherever you go. Powered by an efficient battery, this product gives you up to 10 hours of playback and 30 hours of talk time. This tab lets you always stay connected thanks to its dual sim slots that lets you have two mobile connections in the same device. The amazing 13MP camera’s features like panorama, HDR and night shot allow you to capture images in stunning detail.

For a portable tablet that lets you call, watch and play for longer, you can’t go wrong choosing this one.

Ideal tab for kids

Keeping your children entertained is even easier now, thanks to this easy to use tablet. The 7-inch screen is large enough to give you an enjoyable viewing experience without straining your eyes and comfortable enough for small children to handle. You won’t need to worry about running out of space for your child’s favourite apps and videos as this tablet comes with 16GB of storage that you can increase up to 32GB through the SD card slot. The 2MP camera can also let your children capture special memories while bringing out the photographer in them.

If you’re looking for an affordable WiFi tablet for your kids to use, this is an excellent choice.

For work and play

Perfect for busy business professionals, this 4G calling tablet has a fast octa-core processor at its heart that allows you to get a lot done in little time. With 32GB internal storage that you can increase up to 256GB, you’ll always have enough space for important presentations, projects, and videos. The bright 10.1-inch screen gives you an immersive viewing experience, and the audio quality will amaze you. Whether you’re working on office spreadsheets, watching a movie after hours, or calling to catch up with your friends, the massive 7000mAh battery keeps you going all day.

Buy this product if you need a reliable all in one communication and entertainment device.

Superior performance in your hands

From a brand known for quality digital products, this tablet comes packed with amazing features. Powered by a super-fast processor, you can enjoy high performance with minimum lag even while multitasking. The brilliant 10.1-inch screen lets you bring movies and streaming entertainment to life while the Dolby 3D Atmos surround speakers make you feel like your in a cinema hall. This tab is also great for social media as the 8MP primary camera and 5MP selfie camera allow you to get superb pics at the click of a button.

High on style, durability and performance, this tablet is a popular choice for people on the go.