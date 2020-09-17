FP Studio

For easy use across operating systems

With multi-device support, this keyboard allows you to type easily on all kinds of Bluetooth enabled phones and tablets. Compatible with PC, Mac, Android and iOS, this product lets you easily connect with up to three devices by simply turning the selector dial. Thanks to the well-designed layout, no matter what the preferred operating system is, we found all our familiar shortcut keys easily on this keyboard. A notable feature is a built-in cradle that allows you to use your phone or tablet at a comfortable angle like a laptop.

Choose this product if you're looking for a Bluetooth keyboard to make your typing easier and faster.

Protection with a full-sized keypad

The ideal companion to the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, this keypad is built into the protective folio case and can change the way you use your tablet. You can start using this keyboard as soon as you attach it to your device as it doesn't require pairing. Sleek and well-made, this product allows you to have a great typing experience on a large keyboard. This folio will enable you to switch between two viewing angles and also helps you to keep your device well protected. We appreciate the battery life of this keyboard as it permits you to work for many hours on a single charge.

For a perfect blend of protection and functionality, we recommend buying this product.

Smooth and easy typing

From a brand with over 35 years of experience in computer products, this well-designed keyboard lets you experience better touch response thanks to the scissor-switch keys and feels like typing on a laptop keypad. This product comes with 2 AAA batteries and includes an indicator that lets you know when it's time to replace them. Apart from the automatic shutoff feature that powers down the keyboard if you don't use it for 3 minutes, having a power switch on this keyboard allows you to save the battery when the keyboard is not in use.

This product offers excellent value for money and is a good investment for use with all sizes of tablets.

Pocket-sized travel companion

Perfect for those who travel a lot, this keyboard allows you to connect via Bluetooth to any tablet device. Made for travel, it's more compact than a standard keyboard which means that you can easily carry it in a backpack or your handbag, so you'll always have it handy. An incredible feature of this keyboard is that it gives you 560 hours of standby time after charging it for just two hours. Featuring a full keyboard and a mousepad, this reliable device gives you the functionality of a PC on a tablet.

If you like to get more done on the move, this amazing foldable Bluetooth keyboard is just for you.