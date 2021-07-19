Monday, July 19, 2021Back to
Best sporting games for PS4


Jul 19, 2021

Authentic football
FIFA 17 transforms the way you play, compete, and emotionally connect with the game. FIFA 17 immerses you in authentic football experiences by leveraging the sophistication of a new game engine while introducing you to football players full of depth and emotion and taking you to brand new worlds accessible only in the game. Complete innovation in the way players thinks and move, physically interact with opponents, and execute in attack lets you own every moment on the pitch. The all-new Journey mode allows you to live the life of a football player on and off the field.

Big hits
Ashes Cricket is the officially licensed video game of cricket’s greatest rivalry. Bringing all the fast-paced action, big hits, and skill that you see in the greatest cricket competition on earth, in both a more realistic and authentic way than ever before, you’ll be able to bathe your team in glory in the men’s and women’s 2017/2018 Ashes tours. It will make you feel like you’re right there at the live game. Star Test players have been fully motion-captured and you can also customize your batting or bowling style. A deep career mode offers the ability to play as a star or start as a junior and play club cricket until reaching the international level. All the officially licensed stadiums featured in the 2017/18 ashes tour.

Multiplayer
Head to the muddy paths of Wales, the dusty trails of Greece and the icy tarmac of Monte Carlo, and in 6 of the fastest off-road tracks and take on your friends in high intensity, bumper-to-bumper multiplayer racing. Dirt Rally has 39 of the most iconic cars from yesteryear through to the modern day. A new physical simulation conveys the character of the compelling selection of cars as well as the nuances of the game's high fidelity racing surfaces. So why wait? go and get your Dirt Rally PS4 game.

Live the life
Along with the trailer, EA Sports officially confirmed Ronaldo as the cover star of FIFA 18. In football terms, the difference between FIFA 17 and FIFA 18 is the difference between winning the Premier League by two points one season and three points the next. Just get the game and experience the life of a football star on and off the field from the initial days of their career. Enjoy the game with your friends in Multiplayer mode as everyone all of you play with your characters with different abilities and skills sets.

