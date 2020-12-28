Monday, December 28, 2020Back to
Best speakers for gamers


FP StudioDec 28, 2020 15:07:14 IST

Powerful performance

The Amigo Nedis Gaming Computer Speaker provides an output of 9W from each of the two speakers, thus giving you a powerful 18W performance. It has 2.0 Stereo sound which provides High Definition Sound, providing a clear difference between left and right. It comes with a 3.5mm port right on the front of the speakers, allowing you to connect your headphones without having to unnecessarily strain yourself. It provides gaming friendly output with enhanced sounds for crashes, explosions and crashes, making your gaming experience next level! You can also conveniently adjust the system volume through the speaker itself!

Lighting speaker

The Live Tech SP12 Full Size 2.0 Stereo USB Powered Volume Control RGB Led Lighting and Gaming Speaker has a rich bass true sound which has crystal clear clarity. It has a 3.5mm standard pin USB option and its lights help to create an amazing ambience. The speaker has RMS power output which is 3W x 2 RMS at the max. It also has precise volume controller, thus giving you sound effects that would take your gaming experience to a whole new level!

Visual delight

The Zebronics Zeb-Warrior 2.0 Multimedia Speakers comes with aux connectivity, USB powered and volume controlled. This speaker has breathing RGB LED lights attached to it, giving your sound a different visual delight as well. Its output power is 10W RMS, which is basically divided between the two speakers as 5W each. The frequency response is between 120Hz to 15kHz. The line input is a 3.5mm jack and it comes with a one year warranty from the date of purchase, so in case of any issues, you can easily take it up with them!

Sleek design

The Edifier USA 2.0 USB Computer Speakers are basically active bookshelf speakers which have been given an angled design to allow for an optimized listening experience. The drivers are full range 2.75 inch or 70mm ones that come with dual magnetic circuit design. The master volume also has a built-in power switch and this speaker is compatible with the latest Mac OS X as well as Windows 10. This speaker looks sleek and also gives out excellent sound quality, ensuring that whenever you sit to play, you enjoy the whole gaming experience!

