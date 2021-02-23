Tuesday, February 23, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Amazon

Best soundbars for ultimate fun


FP StudioFeb 23, 2021 21:11:18 IST

With preset equalizers

This soundbar provides a crystal clear immersive and cinematic experience. It has a powerful 60W output to help amplify all of your entertainment needs. The 2.0 channel sound system gives balanced sound output and deep bass while watching movies, listening to music, or even playing video games. One can experience the cinematic sound that revolves around you. It comes with 4 dynamic drivers and has a sleek and lightweight design. The remote comes equipped with preset equalizers set to music, news, movies and 3D setting. It is an ideal choice for those looking for a sleek soundbar with powerful sound output.

Simplest of designs

This product comes with 8 sound drivers to take your movie viewing, gameplay, and music playback experience up a notch. It can easily get connected to mobile devices via the S/PDIF, Optical, Aux-in, and Bluetooth connections. The simple design along with a hassle-free uncluttered setup takes just 30 seconds to be up and running. The minimalist design in a modern gray tone can match with any décor scheme. So get ready to play your favorite songs at the next get-together by simply connecting this Soundbar to your phone or laptop via Bluetooth 4.2. Get this one if you are looking for a pocket-friendly option.

Many connectivity options

It is a soundbar that comes with a 5-inch subwoofer in addition to room-shaking bass to fulfill all your sound experience needs. The soundbar has an LED display and multi-connectivity options along with quad drives and more. It has a total output of 45W with a 5-inch subwoofer. It comes with a multi-feature remote control so you can sit back and relax with easy access to your entertainment at the press of a button. This product also has a maximum supported memory of 32GB via USB or SD card. Go for this one if you want a good subwoofer.

Go for a trusted name

The product comes with a 160W peak power system with a deep bass sound that thunders all-around your home. The wireless woofer offers balanced results, so you can experience supersonic sound while watching a movie, listening to music, and any other entertainment requirements. The device has three different equalizer modes for movies, music, and news so you can listen to your television content with precision tuning. If you are looking for a soundbar that ticks all the boxes, this is the right choice for you.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Best iPad 12.9-inch cases

Feb 19, 2021
Best iPad 12.9-inch cases
Pocket cases to keep your earphones safe

Pocket cases to keep your earphones safe

Feb 19, 2021
Best camera bags to protect your equipment

Best camera bags to protect your equipment

Feb 19, 2021
Best noise cancellation earbuds to enjoy your music

Best noise cancellation earbuds to enjoy your music

Feb 19, 2021
In ear neckband headphones for your workouts

In ear neckband headphones for your workouts

Feb 18, 2021
Cases to protect your Bose Soundlink Revolve speakers

Cases to protect your Bose Soundlink Revolve speakers

Feb 18, 2021

science

Fukushima plant operator claims seismometers 'out of order' for a year before 15 Feb quake

Nuclear Power

Fukushima plant operator claims seismometers 'out of order' for a year before 15 Feb quake

Feb 23, 2021
Endangered Gir lions conquer viral threat, experts advise moving some prides to other Parks

Gir Lions

Endangered Gir lions conquer viral threat, experts advise moving some prides to other Parks

Feb 23, 2021
First black hole spotted in 1964 is much more massive than researchers expected

Black Holes

First black hole spotted in 1964 is much more massive than researchers expected

Feb 22, 2021
UN Security Council to debate impacts of global warming on world peace this week

Global Warming

UN Security Council to debate impacts of global warming on world peace this week

Feb 22, 2021