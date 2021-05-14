Friday, May 14, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Amazon

Best solar gadgets for outdoor use


FP StudioMay 14, 2021 02:41:58 IST

A survival kit for adventure lovers
If you are a trekker, hiker, love camping or any other outdoor travel lover, this product is going to be a survival tool for you. It is a solar-powered torch that has seven working flashlight modes that also include a side red light which can be used as a substitute for car tail lights at night. It features a window breaker, a knife strong enough to cut a seat belt, compass and a built-in 2000mAh power bank making. Voroly Solar Torch Light is water and shock resistant for use under rugged and emergency conditions, thus making it a must-buy product.

Solar power learning kit
A solar power toy kit that will help kids to learn about solar energy in an educational way while experimenting with it, thus giving a practical experience to them. This product is made for kids above the age of 12 years and to be used strictly under the supervision of a person having technical knowledge. It consists of a boat, fan, car, and robot models which work on solar power to give a live demonstration on various uses of solar energy. If you want to educate your child about solar energy in a very creative manner, DUL DUL Original Solar Power Learning-Educational Kit is your best buy.

Mini solar racer car
A vintage modeled car being powered by solar energy for kids to learn along with playing. This toy car doesn't need any kind of battery or electric charge as its whole roof is covered with solar panels that keep its mechanism working. It is claimed to be the smallest solar-powered car and works flawlessly when placed under sunlight or even artificial bright light. It has the dimensions of 33mm x 22mm x 14mm which truly is a small size. If you are looking for a good toy that will not only entertain a kid but also give some good knowledge, e-INFINITY Solar car Gadget Smallest Solar Power Mini Toy Car Racer is made for you.

Power bank cum camping lamp
A very strong and sturdy metal-built device that works as a power bank as well as a led camping lamp. This device is equipped with solar power panels that help in changing your phone from sunlight, shadow of sunlight or any other type of light. It also features an AC adapter thus works like your normal non-solar powered power bank too. It features a 20 LED lamp that can be used while camping, which has three different modes - flashlight, bright light for darker mode, and an SOS which works on a simple one-click mechanism. Probeatz Solar Power Bank gives a high performance of 20000mAh.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Valorant Mobile Pre-Registration Begins on TapTap

Valorant Mobile Pre-Registration Begins on TapTap

New Hope for PUBG Mobile fans | Battlegrounds Mobile India Teaser

New Hope for PUBG Mobile fans | Battlegrounds Mobile India Teaser

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

USB hubs to make work more convenient

May 14, 2021
USB hubs to make work more convenient
Top USB 3 card readers

Top USB 3 card readers

May 14, 2021
Top 4 Flameless Rechargeable Lighters You Can Buy

Top 4 Flameless Rechargeable Lighters You Can Buy

May 14, 2021
LED torches to light up your world

LED torches to light up your world

May 14, 2021
Top 4 Premium Mobile Phones You Should Consider Buying Or Gifting

Top 4 Premium Mobile Phones You Should Consider Buying Or Gifting

May 14, 2021
Best Portable FM radios

Best Portable FM radios

May 14, 2021

science

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021
J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Vaccination Effects

J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Apr 16, 2021
Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

COVID-19 transmission

Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

Apr 15, 2021