This watch comes with the perfect mix of modern and sport styles. It features a pink silicone strap and lets you keep a track of your heart rate and also customizes your face dial, sleep monitoring and much more. It is powered with Wear OS by Google and compatible with iOS 9.3+ and Android OS 4.4+. The smartwatch comes with features such as accelerometer, NFC, gyroscope which alerts you of notifications. It also lets you control music from your wrist. Purchase this smartwatch if you want a multifunctional device with a host of features.

A sporty perspective of time

Shining bright in pink, this watch is a high-end AMOLED display with full screen tough. There are several smart features here such as heart rate monitor, sleep monitor, smart notifications and message reminders among others. The thickness of the smartwatch is around 9.8 mm and stores a 178 mAh battery which can deliver up to 7-day battery life. It is compatible with both iOS and Android devices. It supports outdoor and indoor run, mountain climbing, cycling and even has a pool swim stroke recognition. If you are a sports enthusiast who loves outdoor activities, this watch could be the right fit.

A full touch colour display

This latest smartwatch comes with a stylish new design as well as a gorgeous 1.3 inch full touch colour display. The product is much more than its aesthetics and has the ability to track your health and physical activities. All combined, there are 9 sports modes and these include call, text and social media notifications to music control on your smartphone. This one is the real deal if you want a smartwatch with a long-lasting battery. It has an amazing 10-day battery life so you'll need to charge it just a few times a month.

Track fitness levels like never before

The fitness tracker in this product will track your activities all through the day. Keeping in touch with friends and family is easy with social media and messaging notifications. If you are someone who wants to understand about your sleep, this watch will give you helpful insights about each night. There is also a silent alarm which will wake you up and no one in your family will be disturbed. This one is meant for the fitness freaks out there. It has 9 in-built sports modes for running, walking, hiking, biking, treadmill, exercise, climbing, dynamic bicycle and yoga. Opt for this watch to keep a tab on your health 24-hour.