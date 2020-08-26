FP Studio

Packed With Features

This device comes with 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution AMOLED screen display. The colours are extremely vibrant and so is the sharpness of icons and text. It has a quad camera set up and there is a notch on top for the selfie camera. This phone can support dual SIMs. The MediaTek Helio processor makes it a powerful device capable of handling multiple functions with ease. You get a 4,000mAh battery with the brand’s signature flash charge technology for quick charge. For any buyer who wants a value for money product, this is an ideal purchase.

Get bright and sharp images

This phone feels compact and is extremely easy to use. It has a triple card slot that can be expanded up to 512 GB. Get bright and sharp images with this product across all light conditions. The camera specs offer a super night selfie option, aura light screen and super wide selfie as well. For gaming, it has the game turbo feature which optimizes touch control. It also offers an option for art portrait video which allows you to add effects to your background while keeping the subject in its original colour. If you love clicking photos, this smartphone with a brilliant camera is perfect for you.

Made for multi-tasking

It has 256GB of internal memory memory. So you would have enough space to store a lot of pictures, videos and your favourite music. The performance of this phone is snappy and extremely responsive owing to the combination of the Snapdragon 855+ processor and the 90Hz refresh rate. This device is made for multi-tasking and playing 3D games here is breezy. The 3800mAH lithium-ion battery has an amazing life. For charging, it has the Warp Charge 30T technology that charges the battery to 70% in just 30 minutes. In case you want a great battery life, look no further.

This phone has it all

The phone has an excellent display with peak luminance technology for exceptional outdoor visibility. One will be able to enjoy it when playing games or streaming favourite shows. It is available in four colours: black, white, blue and prism blue. It has a triple camera setup with aperture modes to suit different light conditions. The fingerprint scanner is there at the front and not the back as is the case with most phones. It has a 64-bit game support for superfast loading to give the user a seamless gaming experience. It has the revolutionary wireless power share feature with which you can charge other devices. All-in-all this is the phone for buyers who seek a complete phone.