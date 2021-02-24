FP Studio

Splash-proof design

This phone comes powered with a super-efficient octa-core Helio G35 processor with up to 2.3GHz clock speed. It features a 13+2MP Dual AI Rear camera along with a 5 MP front camera. It has around 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage to boot. Apart from this, the phone is protected by a P2i certified splash-proof design and has Reading Mode 2.0 for the protection of your eyes. It is also equipped with a 380V surge-protected charger and rubberized corrosion-proof port protection. If you want a phone with a battery that can easily last for two days on a single charge, this is the perfect choice for you.

A smooth operator

This device has an immersive AMOLED screen for the best of visuals and entertainment. The mega battery of 6000 mAh comes with a 15W Type-C fast charger and can give back up of up to 21 hours of the internet or 119 hours of music. The 8MP ultra-wide camera gives a 123-degree field, so you can go wide without having to step back. In addition to this, the 5MP depth camera gives an amazing Bokeh effect to your photographs. The 32MP front camera helps you take amazing selfies as well as slow-motion videos. The Android v10.0 operating system makes this phone quite a smooth operator. Ideal buy if you want a high-quality camera set up.

Strong security features [Editor’s Pick]

This one has a new dual-camera system, all-day battery life, and probably the toughest glass in a smartphone. It has a 6.1-inch (15.5 cm) liquid retina HD LCD display which is water and dust resistant (2 meters for up to 30 minutes, IP68). The dual-camera system has 12MP Ultra Wide and Wide cameras; Night mode, Portrait mode, and 4K video up to 60fps. The phone has a super-fast A13 Bionic chip with a third-generation Neural Engine. The phone’s Face ID is one of the most secure facial authentications in a smartphone. It doesn’t store or share your photo and is even more secure than a Touch ID. One of the best phone brands, this is for you if you want the best of the best.

Works great in dim light too

This model comes with 16.5 centimeters (6.5-inch) with 1600 x 720 pixels resolution and a waterdrop screen. At night or in a dim environment, the 12MP quad-camera photosensitive component will use a 4-in-1 aggregation technology to combines four pixels into one. This expands the size of every photosensitive area. The phone is available in two colors: dazzling white and mirror black. It has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 octa-core processor to handle your many needs. Buy this phone if you are looking for a device with the best screen resolution.