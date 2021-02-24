Wednesday, February 24, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Amazon

Best smartphones with 64GB storage


FP StudioFeb 24, 2021 01:02:27 IST

Splash-proof design

This phone comes powered with a super-efficient octa-core Helio G35 processor with up to 2.3GHz clock speed. It features a 13+2MP Dual AI Rear camera along with a 5 MP front camera. It has around 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage to boot. Apart from this, the phone is protected by a P2i certified splash-proof design and has Reading Mode 2.0 for the protection of your eyes. It is also equipped with a 380V surge-protected charger and rubberized corrosion-proof port protection. If you want a phone with a battery that can easily last for two days on a single charge, this is the perfect choice for you.

A smooth operator

This device has an immersive AMOLED screen for the best of visuals and entertainment. The mega battery of 6000 mAh comes with a 15W Type-C fast charger and can give back up of up to 21 hours of the internet or 119 hours of music. The 8MP ultra-wide camera gives a 123-degree field, so you can go wide without having to step back. In addition to this, the 5MP depth camera gives an amazing Bokeh effect to your photographs. The 32MP front camera helps you take amazing selfies as well as slow-motion videos. The Android v10.0 operating system makes this phone quite a smooth operator. Ideal buy if you want a high-quality camera set up.

Strong security features [Editor’s Pick]

This one has a new dual-camera system, all-day battery life, and probably the toughest glass in a smartphone. It has a 6.1-inch (15.5 cm) liquid retina HD LCD display which is water and dust resistant (2 meters for up to 30 minutes, IP68). The dual-camera system has 12MP Ultra Wide and Wide cameras; Night mode, Portrait mode, and 4K video up to 60fps. The phone has a super-fast A13 Bionic chip with a third-generation Neural Engine. The phone’s Face ID is one of the most secure facial authentications in a smartphone. It doesn’t store or share your photo and is even more secure than a Touch ID. One of the best phone brands, this is for you if you want the best of the best.

Works great in dim light too

This model comes with 16.5 centimeters (6.5-inch) with 1600 x 720 pixels resolution and a waterdrop screen. At night or in a dim environment, the 12MP quad-camera photosensitive component will use a 4-in-1 aggregation technology to combines four pixels into one. This expands the size of every photosensitive area. The phone is available in two colors: dazzling white and mirror black. It has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 octa-core processor to handle your many needs. Buy this phone if you are looking for a device with the best screen resolution.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Best iPad 12.9-inch cases

Feb 19, 2021
Best iPad 12.9-inch cases
Pocket cases to keep your earphones safe

Pocket cases to keep your earphones safe

Feb 19, 2021
Best camera bags to protect your equipment

Best camera bags to protect your equipment

Feb 19, 2021
Best noise cancellation earbuds to enjoy your music

Best noise cancellation earbuds to enjoy your music

Feb 19, 2021
In ear neckband headphones for your workouts

In ear neckband headphones for your workouts

Feb 18, 2021
Cases to protect your Bose Soundlink Revolve speakers

Cases to protect your Bose Soundlink Revolve speakers

Feb 18, 2021

science

Fukushima plant operator claims seismometers 'out of order' for a year before 15 Feb quake

Nuclear Power

Fukushima plant operator claims seismometers 'out of order' for a year before 15 Feb quake

Feb 23, 2021
Endangered Gir lions conquer viral threat, experts advise moving some prides to other Parks

Gir Lions

Endangered Gir lions conquer viral threat, experts advise moving some prides to other Parks

Feb 23, 2021
First black hole spotted in 1964 is much more massive than researchers expected

Black Holes

First black hole spotted in 1964 is much more massive than researchers expected

Feb 22, 2021
UN Security Council to debate impacts of global warming on world peace this week

Global Warming

UN Security Council to debate impacts of global warming on world peace this week

Feb 22, 2021