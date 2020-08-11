Tuesday, August 11, 2020Back to
Best smartphones with 5000mah battery


Aug 11, 2020

A cool display

The smartphone model comes with a triple rear camera setup as well as an 8MP selfie camera. So clicking awesome photos will be an everyday affair. The 6.35 inch display screen is the standard in this segment while the processor is strong enough for your multi-tasking Although it has the 5000mAh battery but comes with the 18W fast charging – the only one in this price bracket. So not only do you get big battery back-up but when you need to charge this phone up again, it won’t take you ages to do that.

For efficient operation

The Redmi 8A Dual has a brilliant screen and a great camera set up. The phone also gives users the option of dual SIM. It runs on a 1.95GHz Snapdragon 439 octa core processor. The octa-core processor takes operational efficiency up a notch which results in brilliant performance. It is the most budget-friendly option with a big battery back-up which is its USP.

With reverse charging

This model has no fast charging option although it does support reverse charging. Reverse charging is when a wireless charging-capable phone acts as the charging station and be used to charge another wireless device. It has a 12+8+2+2MP rear camera with 119 degree ultra-wide, ultra night mode and anti-shake operation. Apart from that, the phone has an 8MP AI front camera. The 64GB of internal memory is more than enough to store your many photos and videos other than the work related data. Why this particular model? The camera is a real crowd-puller.

Battery with juice

The phone with 4GB of RAM, the best among phones in this bracket, is like no other. Like it’s other competitors, it also boasts of a 5000mAh battery but there is no fast charging or reverse charging option in this one. However, the 4GB RAM coupled with 1.8GHz Qualcomm and SDM450-F01 octa core processor gives it great performance. The device also boasts of a triple camera set up for you to capture those great memories. This a best in class phone from one of the foremost phonemakers in the world. That’s exactly why you should buy it.

