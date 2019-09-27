FP Studio

LG G7 ThinQ

If you are a brand-conscious buyer or one who doesn’t trust Chinese brands for whatever reason, here’s one for you. Just like the earlier two handsets, the LG G7 ThinQ is also powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Processor. It comes with modest but acceptable 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage that can be expanded further to a whopping 2 TB via external storage. A striking feature here is its 6.1-inch Super Bright QHD+ display. And the phone is IP68 rated dust- and water-resistant too. In simple terms, it can survive more than a splash or two. In simpler terms, you can take it along for the Holi party but don’t spend too much time in the pool with it.

Photography is taken care of by a pair of 16 MP cameras at the back. The LG G7 ThinQ boasts of features like an ultrawide lens, optical image stabilisation along with shooting slow motion HD videos at 240 FPS. Just the thing you need to capture the festive madness. The quality of captured images and videos is quite impressive. The phone is expected to get an Android Pie update soon.

Samsung Galaxy A70

The Samsung Galaxy A70 is a premium device that comes with an elegant body and a bezel-less display that compliments the overall look. The processor is strong enough to handle a number of functions. It comes with a good storage facility as well.

The Samsung Galaxy A70 flaunts a 6.7-inch multi-touch capacitive touchscreen display. It can provide an amazing viewing experience over the bezel-less display. It has the Corning Gorilla Glass protection that will provide protection to the display by resisting it against scratches and marks.

For photography, this device comes with triple rear cameras having 32MP + 8MP + 5MP lenses which can capture amazing pictures. At the front, it comes with a 32MP lens which capture excellent selfies, which users can would love to share on their social media platforms.

The device has been equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 chipset that can provide a great performance. It is assisted by the Adreno 612 GPU that provides amazing graphics and a 6GB RAM which will look after the multitasking and gaming of the device.

To power the device for a long time, it comes with a Li-Polymer battery having 4,500mAh capacity, which can provide up to 28 hours of power backup. It also has a fast charging facility.

The Samsung Galaxy A70 comes with an inbuilt storage of 128GB, which is ample to keep the files and data of the users. It also has an external memory slot that can be expanded up to a massive 512GB by using a microSD card.

Vivo V15 Pro

Vivo V15 Pro offers some interesting features like a pop-up front camera, a notch-less display and an in-display fingerprint scanner. Not that we haven’t seen these features before but now having all of them together in this budget is the interesting part. The feature set doesn’t end there. The phone has giant 6.39-inch Full HD Super AMOLED notch-less display due to which the quality of visuals on the phone are superb.

While the 32 MP pop-up front camera grabs all the attention, the 48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP triple camera setup at the back does all the heavy lifting to deliver good images in most lighting conditions. There’s ample processing power available here thanks to a Snapdragon 675 SoC coupled with 6 GB or RAM and 128 GB of internal storage that gives you an amazing gaming experience. Its 3,700 mAh battery keeps the phone powered for a day of moderate usage. The phone runs on Android version 9.0 Pie.

Oppo F11 Pro

The Oppo F11 Pro is quite similar to the Vivo V15 Pro in many ways. This too has quite an attractive design, a pop-up camera, 6 GB RAM and a notch-less display. There are a bunch of subtle differences too. You will have to make do with a Mediatek P70 Processor instead of its more popular Qualcomm counterpart, 64 GB less internal storage, a 16 MP front camera and dual cameras at the back instead of three that you get on the Vivo. None of these are deal-breakers in my opinion. On the brighter side, you get a slightly bigger 6.5-inch screen and a larger 4,000 mAh battery with VOOC fast charging support.

Though the Oppo F11 Pro does not have triple rear cameras, it retains the 48 MP primary sensor at the back that manages to capture some amazing quality shots. The company has opted for a more classical rear-mounted fingerprint scanner instead of the in-display one — a smart decision. And lastly, the phone runs Android version 9.0 Pie.