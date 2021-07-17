FP Studio

High battery life

The Samsung Galaxy Series has never disappointed us and this time they have come up with a 6000 mAh battery which is very unusual for a Samsung phone and to enrich the user experience it comes with a Super AMOLED- Infinity U cut display. It works on an Android OS with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal memory expandable to 512 GB. Don’t miss capturing your moments with the 64 MP Quad camera setup with an ultra-wide camera and a 32 MP front-facing camera. The Samsung Galaxy M31 comes with a 1-year manufacturer warranty and Amazon Prime Membership gives a free screen replacement for 6 months.

Best display

The Redmi Note 10 Pro Max is one of the best and latest phones in this budget. The 120Hz Super AMOLED display and 108 MP Quad Camera are its USP. The Night 2.0 feature lets you light up the night and capture the facade. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G and 5020 mAh battery gives you an elite gaming experience. The 3D curved frosted glass back is a smudge-proof dual-tone frosted glass for a premium feel and stylish look. It contains a 33W fast charger in-box with a type C connector. Don’t worry about the space and RAM as the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max offers an 8GB RAM and 128GB memory expandable up to 512 GB.

For gamers

The Realme X7 is packed with specs for perfect gaming performance- The dimensity 800U processor with a 7nm Octa-core CPU. This phone is available in multiple RAM sizes of 6 and 8 GB with an internal memory of 128GB. This is a 5G phone with a battery power of 4310 mAh, offering a 50W Super Dart charge which charges the phone 50% in just 18 minutes. The Full HD AMOLED display gives a crispy and clear image resolution with an amazing 64 MP AI triple camera.

Flash charging

The new Oppo F17 smartphone has a 7.45mm ultra-sleek leather feel body and weighs just 163 grams. The 4015mAh battery with 30W VOOC flash charge 4.0 will offer you 4 hours of talk in just 5 mins of charge. The 3 different color variants allow you to choose the color which suits best to your personality. With 6GB/8GB RAM and 128 GB, internal memory with 3 slots expandable up to 256 GB helps you bid adieu to the lag. It wouldn’t be fair if we don’t talk about the camera of an Oppo mobile, this Oppo F17 phone has a 16MP main camera with panorama, portrait, night scenes, time-lapse, and beauty selfie features.