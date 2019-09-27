FP Studio

Honor Play

Huawei’s sub-brand, Honor has an amazing entry into this list thanks to their amazing Honor Play Smartphone. The performance is comparable to a Snapdragon 845 in many areas, though not better. Despite that, it is a great gaming phone in this budget. It comes with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage that can be expanded further with a microSD card. The Kirin 970 chip along with Huawei’s GPU Turbo technology provides the necessary boost in gaming and other resource-intensive tasks.

The device has an elegant design with an aluminium body. It has a 6.3-inch Full HD+ notched display and a 3,750 mAh battery. It launched with Android Oreo 8.1 but received an Android 9 Pie update earlier this year. Photography is handled by 16 MP + 2 MP dual rear cameras, while there’s a 16 MP sensor at the front for selfies. The cameras do a decent job but this phone is targeted more at budget gamers than camera enthusiasts.

Redmi 6 Pro

With a 12 MP and 5 MP of Dual Camera, along with a front camera of another 5 MP, this smartphone comes packed with features considering its price range. It has a decent 4 GB RAM along with 64 GB of Internal Storage, which is expandable to 256 GB through a dedicated slot. It functions on Android v8.1 Oreo operating system and powers up with a 2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core processor, which is fairly good processing for a smartphone in this segment. It sports a 4000 mAh Lithium Battery, which can last you throughout a good day out at work without the need to plug it in repeatedly.

Xiaomi Mi A3

Xiaomi Mi A3 is one of the best smartphones that you can buy under Rs 15,000 as it has lots of amazing features that any Smartphone user would love having in his phone. This smartphone comes in 2 variants in terms of RAM; 4GB RAM and 6GB RAM. In this list, we will only talk about the 4GB RAM variant as the other one has a higher price.

The phone is packed with a marvellous Triple camera with 48+8+2MP sensors at the rear with portrait mode. The 32MegaPixel front camera with portrait mode lets you capture the most captivating selfies that none of the phones in this list can even compare to.

It runs on an Android Pie v9.0 operating system with 2.0GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 octa-core processor which is considered to be a great deal for gamers. They can play their favourite games with a stutter-free experience.

The phone doesn’t stay behind in terms of Battery Backup either. It comes with 4,030 mAh battery which provides backup throughout the day on a single charge.

Overall, this phone is a must-have under this price segment as it stands its ground in terms of performance, battery and mainly its cameras.

OPPO A5S

One of the most talked-about brands, the Oppo has been manufacturing great phones under a budget for its users. They provide features of high-end mobiles and make budget-friendly phones. The Oppo a 5S is another masterpiece in a budget that provides great storage of 64 GB (expandable up to 256 GB) and multi-touch screen display of 6.2 inches. It has a 13 megapixel and 2MP rear camera with gender detection, face beauty video, camera filters, HDR et cetera and an 8MP front camera For that perfect selfie. It comes in four different colour variants. It could be the next mobile you would want to buy if you are looking for a great functioning model in a budget.