Long lasting

Looking out for a smartphone that shall suffice your long battery needs? The Samsung Galaxy M31 is the one for you. It’s 6000mAh battery is enough to last you the whole day long or binge watch your favorite series throughout the whole night. It comes with a 6.4-inch super amoled infinity U cut display supporting FHD+ resolution. It has 6GB RAM, 128GB memory expandable upto 512GB, the powerful Samsung Exynos 9611 processor and clean and well thought out layout for the one-handed use. It's quad camera setup of 64MP primary camera creating memorable pictures easily, given it has 8MP ultra wide camera + 5MP depth camera + 5MP macro camera and 32MP selfie camera.

Huge memory

Have you been facing memory issues? Redmi note 9 Pro Max is the one for you. The 6GB RAM, 128GB internal memory expandable up to 512GB makes its operations more fluid. It comes with 6.67-inch curved glass, giving it an impressive look and making it perfect for games, movies and multitasking . It supports the Qualcomm snapdragon 720G processor giving you an extraordinary gaming experience.It sports a 67MP rear camera with portrait, ultra-wide lens, macro lens and night mode allowing you to capture your moments and turn them into beautiful memories to cherish later. It’s combination of hues of blue and gray gives it a mesmerising shade which you can flaunt around smartly.

A screen to remember

This phone is a photographer’s delight. It has a 13MP+8MP+2MP+2MP rear camera with photo, video, professional mode, portrait double, night scene, background virtualization, panorama, and many other modes. In addition to this, it sports an 16MP front camera too. The phone has a very impressive internal storage of 128GB expandable upto 256GB So, keep storing data without worrying about space. Apart from this, it has 16.59 centimeters (6.53-inch) FDH + iView display with 2340 x 1080 pixels resolution. Vivo Y50 is a very powerful phone ideal for those who seek many features.

Pro level pictures

Are you a photography lover looking for a smartphone with the best camera? OPPO A52 is the one for you. It sports a 12MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Al quad rear camera that gives you clear and bright images, the macro lens that captures tiny details and the dept camera creates stunning portraits. Its 16MP front AI beautification camera automatically creates customized selfies. It comes with a 6GB RAM which provides faster performance to ensure you can multi-task with ease. It has a thin and smooth display making it perfect for one-hand use. Its 5000 mAh battery shall run all day long throughout your office meetings to entertainment.