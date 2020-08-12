FP Studio

A smartphone that lasts day long

Looking out for a smartphone that shall suffice your long battery needs? The Samsung Galaxy M21 is the one for you. It’s 6000mAh battery is enough to last you the whole day long or binge watch your favorite series throughout the whole night. It comes with a 6.4-inch super amoled infinity U cut display supporting FHD+ resolution. It has 4GB RAM, 64GB memory expandable upto 512GB, the powerful Samsung Exynos 9611 processor and clean and well thought out layout for the one-handed use. It's fantastic rear camera trio has 48 MP primary camera creating memorable pictures easily, given it has 8MP 123° ultra wide, 5MP depth and 20MP selfie camera.

No need to worry about memory anymore

Have you been facing memory issues? Redmi note 8 is the one for you. The 4GB RAM, 64GB internal memory expandable up to 512GB makes its operations more fluid. It comes with 6.3-inch curved glass, giving it an impressive look and making it perfect for games, movies and multitasking . It supports the Qualcomm snapdragon 665 processor giving you an extraordinary gaming experience.It sports a 48MP AI Quad camera with portrait, ultra-wide lens, macro lens and night mode allowing you to capture your moments and turn them into beautiful memories to cherish later. It’s splash proof aura fluid design gives it a cool quotient which you can flaunt around smartly.

Super balanced with swift operations

This smartphone has a 6GB RAM, 64GB internal memory expandable up to 256GB. It uses UFS 2.1 storage which makes your phone 68% faster thus leads to apps opening much quicker, snappy multitasking and smoother app usage. It has an edge over others owing to 5000mAH battery with 18W fast charging, bigger battery and reverse charging. Full HD+ and 6.53 inches with Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 AIE octa core processor gives excellent display. It comes with a polycarbonate back finish with 3D design making it look cool. It sports a trio rear camera - AL super wide angle 120°, super macro, primary low light with night mode feature. So if you are the one looking out for a smartphone which shall provide you all the features, Vivo U20 is the one for you.

Click pro level pictures just with one tap

Are you a photography lover looking for a smartphone with the best camera? OPPO A31 is the one for you. It sports a 12MP main camera that gives you clear and bright images, a macro lens that captures tiny details and the dept camera creates stunning portraits. Its 8MP front AI beautification camera automatically creates customized selfies. It comes with a 4GB RAM which provides faster performance to ensure you can multi-task with ease. It features a 2.3GHz Octa-Core Processor which runs smoothly during games and video playback, with reduced power consumption. It has a thin and smooth display making it perfect for one-hand use. Its 4230mAh battery shall run all day long throughout your office meetings to entertainment.