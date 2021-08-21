Saturday, August 21, 2021Back to
Best smartphones below 20K


FP StudioAug 21, 2021 00:22:07 IST

Gaming phone
The Realme Narzo 30 is packed with specs for perfect gaming performance. This phone is available in RAM sizes of 4GB with an internal memory of 64GB expandable upto 256 GB. This is a 4G phone with a battery power of 5000 mAh.An amazing 48 MP AI triple camera would make you capture all the moments with an amazing resolution which can be relieved with the 90 Hz Ultra-smooth Display which gives a crispy and clear image resolution.

Best battery
Enjoy the power-packed performance with Redmi 9 Power which comes with an amazing 6000mAh battery that charges with a 22.5 W Fast charger. The Aura power design language is top-notch for a premium hand feel. Capture the moments with its 48MP quad rear camera, ultra-wide, macro mode, portrait, ai scene recognition, night mode, hdr, pro mode and view them in 16.58 centimeters (6.53 inch) FHD+ multi-touch capacitive touchscreen with 2340 x 1080 pixels resolution. It has a 4GB RAM and 64GB storage expandable upto 512GB.

AI camera
Tecno Camon 17 comes with a 6.60-inch display with a resolution of 720x1600 pixels at a pixel density of 267 ppi. It comes with 6GB of RAM 128GM storage. The Tecno Camon 17 runs on HiOS 7.6 is based on Android 11 and is powered by a 5000mAh battery that supports proprietary fast charging. The rear packs a 48-megapixel primary camera; a 2-megapixel camera, and an AI camera. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, GPS, and USB Type-C. Sensors on the phone include a fingerprint sensor.

Monster phone
Take your photography game to the next level with Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 edition which comes with a 48MP Triple camera and an upgraded GM2 sensor. Binge-watch your favorite shows on the 16.21 cm FHD+sAMOLED Infinity-U-display. Don’t worry about battery discharge as it comes with an amazing 6000mAh battery and 15W fast charging. Don’t worry about the performance as it comes with a powerful 10nm Exynos 9611 processor that is all set to be your partner in multi-tasking in life.

