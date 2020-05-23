FP Studio

Be the forerunner with this banger of a watch

The forerunner 245 music does most of the thinking for you while you walk. It even gets to know you, mile after mile and song after song. This GPS smartwatch has storage for your favourite tunes, so you can keep moving to the music without having to tug your phone along. The watch offers personalized training and recovery insight for smarter training decisions, helping you prepare for your next race.

One can train smarter with the tools available from the Garmin Connect online fitness community. You can create your own custom workouts or download free ones. So let the music flow and you should get set go!

Fitness is on your hands

The biggest smartphone maker has its own set of fitness bands and they are pretty cool to say the truth. A 0.78” OLED touch screen with up to 20 days of battery life and advanced features like continuous heart rate monitoring, sleep analysis and advanced step tracking are available.

You can also read messages and receive call notification & alerts from applications such as Facebook, WhatsApp etc The Mi band is Xiaomi’s foray into the fitness segment and one can surely say that it does not disappoint. Pricing has always been their strong suit and with an attractive product, the sky is the limit for the Mi band.

Say hello to good health

LCARE Mambo continuously measures the heart rate and blood pressure with the help of a photoelectric sensor technology which is combined with a sophisticated algorithm. It provides accurate heart rate data continuously which ensures you keep a suitable heart rate all day even while exercising.

The product can auto recognize your sleep status, including the degree of sleep, duration of time spent awake, time of sleep etc. The user can check an on-line chart showing sleep trends, and even set a silent vibration alarm, which wakes you up silently. The product can also be connected with Bluetooth to get notifications about the call and SMS. All in all, this one is a winner when it comes to its class!

Track your fitness the right way

Now this band has a strong focus on tracking BP and heart rate with multi-sport modes and a real time heart rate monitor. You can set a sedentary reminder which reminds you to walk or exercise after being seated for a long time while the sleep monitor checks sleeping trends to view your sleep time and quality.

You get a notification for sedentary, call and SMS which means you never miss out on important issues. The band runs long on a single charge and one has to simply remove the band from the strap and plug in any adaptor or any USB port for charging. This one lasts long, and does well at the price!