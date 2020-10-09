FP Studio

The smartest of them all

With this you can convert your TV into a PC. Also, you will be able to do things which include working from the cloud, mirroring your laptop onto the big screen for added convenience as well as remotely accessing your office computer. You can also play your music and videos from your smartphone – all on the big screen. It has a feature called Clean View which delivers high-quality images with less distortion which utilizes an advanced algorithm. This TV helps you witness a huge range of colours and if you love clarity, it is the best pick as it provides stunning image clarity.

Entertainment made easy

This is a full HD smart TV and the beauty lies in the details be it the sound or picture quality. The open baffle speaker is pretty good and provides a clear sound. For connectivity, there are two HDMI ports to connect set top box, Blu Ray players, gaming consoles etc. There are two USB ports to connect hard drives and other devices. The TV comes with smart features and it has dedicated YouTube and Netflix buttons on the remote. This is a device from one of the best electronic brands in the planet which is known for making top-notch products, It is one of the best picks out there as it ticks all the boxes and you will have a great TV at your disposal.

Entertain your senses

This is an Android Smart TV. The series offers great entertainment experience along with popular video streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube and many more

There are unique features such as Vivid Digital Pro and V-for picture and sound quality. There is support to HDR and Audio Link (Bluetooth) and all the Android features are fully available such as Google Assistant, Google Play Store, Chromecast Built-in among a lot of other features. For all these features, the price very affordable, one that makes it one of the best budget buys in the market.

Powerful graphics processor

This Android LED TV offers a whole host of content to your biggest screen and it improves the quality of sound with smart volume feature. The TV comes with a built-in WiFi and the Android is certified by Google and there is a built-in Chromecast. Also, there is the dual Core MALI 470 Graphics Processor for the gamer in you. It has a built-in stereo surrounding box speaker and creates a wider and louder range to deliver immersive surround sound using Dolby decoder technology. For those who want the best of sound in their smart TV, this is an ideal choice.