FP Studio

Has an adjustable arm

This LED ring light kit utilizes a dichromatic LED which enables you to customize your color temperature and brightness level with a simple rotation. It is safer and more convenient without the worries of replacing filters. This ring light works simply by plugging into a USB Port to light up. It works with a computer, laptop, power bank, and wall charger. It comes with a flexible arm phone holder that can be adjusted to any angle like face downwards, portrait, and landscape to free your hands. It is spring-loaded and compatible with almost all smartphones. Get this ring for the perfect lighting in your video content.

Comes with multiple brightness settings

This ring light comes with multiple brightness settings to get just the right look. You can choose from 3 light modes and optimize brightness by three colors lighting modes: white, warm yellow, and warm white. They are also very easy to install. The light is bright enough for you to capture the perfect video content but mild enough so as to not dazzle your eyes. The enhanced 360 rotating gooseneck arm holds your phone without bending. If you want a selfie ring light that can provide your phone more support to create wonderful videos with stabilized capture, this ring light is perfect for you.

USB cable powered

Forget flickering lights in videos and uneven tones in photographs. These ring lights give you even lighting in your videos as well as photos. All you need to do is plug this light into a USB Port to light up. From computers and laptops to power banks and wall chargers, this ring light works perfectly for USB ports. The spring-loaded arm works with all the phones, you can adjust them any way you like. It comes with three lights, white light, natural light, and warm light. If you are a passionate makeup artist who likes to have just the right light setting without much hassle, these lights are perfect for you.

Brightness setting of 10 levels

Get yourself an outer-worldly shooting experience. This ring light comes in 3 different modes and 10 levels of brightness setting. It also comes with a fixing screw so as to fit the stand perfectly. If you have a shoot at the beach on a cloudy day or a photo session at the mall, these lights are perfect for you. The ball head means your phone can fit the ring lights perfectly. The ring lights can be powered by any device with a USB port. If you are an outdoor photographer this ring light is perfect for you.