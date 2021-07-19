FP Studio

Multiplayer

The LEGO Speed Champions fantasy comes to life in the Forza Horizon 4 Standard Edition. Experience a shared world with dynamic seasons. Explore beautiful scenery, collect over 450 cars and become a Horizon Superstar in historic Britain. So, get on the console and play with your friends as you dash through the race tracks and explore many other dangerous adventures and horizons.

Street racing

Lay it on the line in the speed Hunter Showdown by the day, competing to win bank in race, drift, and off-road events. You’ll have to go out of your way to rile up the cops patrolling palm city during daylight hours. The roads, the risks, and the rides never end in this Street racer where your crew rolls deep, your garage is full of hot cars in the Need For Speed Heat. Play the game without an internet connection and also why not put your gang up to work again with multiplayer options as well.

Free form play

One of the most famous and people’s favorite GTA franchisee’s Grand Theft V- Premium Edition Includes The Complete Grand Theft Auto V Story Experience, free access to the ever-evolving Grand Theft Auto Online + The Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack. When a young street hustler, A retired bank robber and a terrifying psychopath land themselves in trouble, they must pull off a series of dangerous heists to survive in a city. Tear through the streets with a range of 10 high-performance vehicles including a supercar, and motorcycles. Set out yourself and create a life out of the ordinary for yourself.

Motorsports racing

Project CARS 2 is in the racing series, featuring the iconic cars under the most thrilling of conditions to deliver the “Ultimate Driver Journey'', experience and adrenaline rush. Project CARS 2 brings together the essence of motorsports racing in the most beautiful, authentically crafted, and technically-advanced racing game on the planet. Project CARS 2 has it all – from GT to touring cars to endurance prototypes and exotic hypercars – delivering the full spectrum of motorsport racing with complete freedom to choose what and where to drive. Anytime. Anywhere.