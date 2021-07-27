Tuesday, July 27, 2021Back to
Best racing games for PS4


Jul 27, 2021

Racing without boundaries
A dream racing game is boundaryless. The Crew 2 is one such game where you can race wherever you want - through land, sky and sea. This sets the stage for being a fabulous game in itself. With great graphics, setting, storyline, challenges and pace - this will never be boring. Definitely, a game that you must opt to purchase.

Thrill on the road
Those premium cars racing on the road have always been thrilling. Project Cars 2 is a game where you get to race such awesome beasts. The game is fast and thrilling. You just can’t stop playing! Feel a realistic driving experience with this game. This game is full of non-stop action and you can’t stop playing once you start.

More for less
If you are looking for a game with realistic graphics and several special challenges, then you should definitely go for the Drive Club. The more you play, the more points you earn and the more you can explore with it. This game is fun, fast and has a lot of surprises. Also the graphics and sound are remarkable.

Super-fast paced
Bike racing is always fascinating, be it real or virtual. The GT Sport is a very popular game and is loved by several gamers for the way the game is designed. You might have played some of the other popular racing games. But once you try this, you are sure to fall in love. The game is priced reasonably and offers some of the best features which will surprise you.

