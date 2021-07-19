FP Studio

Old classic

Mortal Kombat has 3D graphics that enhance the visuals of the game and present every detail. The Vita version is smoother and it offers various new modes. The story of the game includes events from the first three Mortal Kombat parts - Mortal Kombat, Mortal Kombat II and Mortal Kombat III. This game offers new features to enhance your PS Vita experience. Mortal Kombat for PS Vita has an additional challenge tower that is accessible from the main menu and includes around 150 new challenges and missions that you will enjoy playing. You will love the gameplay at 60 frames per second. Mortal Kombat PlayStation Vita supports Wi-Fi and ad-hoc play modes. So, you can now challenge your friends for a match.

Epic DC heroes

Good news for all the DC fans as Warner Brothers come out with Injustice: God Among Us-Ultimate Edition for PS Vita. It has an amazing storyline and is an unique addition to the fighting games genre as Heroes and Villains of the DC Universe are pitted against each other. A diverse variety of characters to choose from with ultimate locations from the stories of each character franchise. Set in a world where the lines between good and evil are blurred, players will experience heroes and villains engaging in epic battles on a massive scale.

Action and adventure

From the makers of the immensely popular LEGO The Lord of the Rings, comes LEGO The Hobbit: The Video Game (PS Vita), inspired by the first two films in The Hobbit Trilogy: The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey and the upcoming The Hobbit: Desolation of Smaug. The interactive game of LEGO The Hobbit allows gamers to play along with their favorite scenes from the films and follows the Hobbit Bilbo Baggins as he is recruited by the Wizard Gandalf to aid Thorin Oakenshield and his Company of Dwarves. Bilbo leaves the comforts of the Shire on a journey through Middle-earth to help the Dwarves reclaim their lost Kingdom of Erebor within the Lonely Mountain. Along the way, he is introduced to ravenous Trolls, dangerous Orcs and of course, Gollum and his precious Ring. Players will utilize and combine the Dwarves' unique abilities often with hilarious results to solve the most diverse Quests of any LEGO videogame to date.

For Batman fans

Let’s save the city of Gotham with Batman Arkham Origins Black Gate for PS Vita which introduces an original prequel storyline, taking place before the rise of Gotham City's most dangerous criminals, villains and assassins, players will meet many important characters for the first time. The game showcases a young, raw, unrefined Batman as he faces a defining moment in his early career as a crime fighter that sets his path to becoming the Dark Knight. As the story unfolds, witness identities being formed and key relationships being forged.