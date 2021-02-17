Wednesday, February 17, 2021Back to
Best premium wireless mouse for laptops


FP StudioFeb 17, 2021 02:15:44 IST

Vertical mouse

The DeLUX Ergonomic Vertical 2.4G Wireless Optical Mouse comes with 3 adjustable DPI – 800, 1200 and 1600. It has six buttons and a removable wrist rest so as to help reduce wrist stiffness and hand fatigue. It has a special curve backside, thumb groove as well as a delicate buttons layout and an anti-skid rubber coasting to help to navigate easily. This mouse has a 10m efficient distance and is compatible with – Windows 2000, Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, 8 and 10 operating systems.

Ultraslim

The Microsoft Surface Arc Mouse is ultra-slim as well as lightweight. It snaps flat and fits easily in your pocket or bag. It has an optimized design to ensure the most natural interaction. It has an innovative full scroll plane which allows you to scroll both horizontally as well as vertically. You get to enjoy precise tracking as well as optimized left and right. The mouse is smooth and elegantly crafted, which is why it sits comfortably in the hand. You can connect it wirelessly to the surface device via Bluetooth. Try connecting to your Windows 10 PC by simply enabling Swift Pair.

Anti-slip

The Razer Mouse Dock Chroma Wireless Mouse Charging Dock with Razer Chroma RGB – RC30-03050200-R3M1 has a USB-A port to allow for mouse dongle. Its USB 2.0 Micro-B port provides for a connection to your PC for dongle as well as charging. It has anti-slip Gecko feet and also around 16.8 million colour options thanks to the Razer Chroma RGB enabling. This mouse also has a magnetic dock with a charge status and RGB lighting. It weighs a mere 51g.

Precise tracking

The Satechi Aluminium M1 Bluetooth Wireless Mouse comes with a rechargeable Type-C port that is compatible with the Mac Mini, iMac, iMac Pro, Macbook Pro/Air, Microsoft Surface Go and many others. Its wireless range is 32 feet and has a 1200 DPI resolution to allow for precise tracking as well as fast scrolling. This mouse has a modern, ergonomic aluminium design which is extremely sleeping and the slight curve fits perfectly in the palm of your hand. Also, the best part is, its suitable for both right as well as left-handed users.

