Wednesday, February 17, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Amazon

Best premium wireless earphones


FP StudioFeb 17, 2021 01:05:44 IST

Superior sound

The Ticwatch TicPods 2 Pro Tune wireless earbuds have Bluetooth 5.0 and a dual-in-ear design. It is IPX4 dust and waterproof and is also equipped with Qualcomm’s flagship-level chips in order to help transmission. It has superior sound quality and is also super lightweight. This earbud provides upto 4 hours of playtime with a single charge and 23 hours along with the charging case. Also, you can upgrade it to type-C fast charging port to get quicker results as well! It has a patented ‘tickle’ control system that allows you to control your playlist without taking out your smartphone!

Long battery life

The Jabra Elite 75t True Wireless Active Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Earbuds are available in the following colour variants, other than black – gold beige, navy, mint, sienna and titanium black. There are quite a few different styles as well, which are – sport, classic, sports wireless charging enabled and classic wireless charging enabled. It has active noise cancelling and you get the added benefit of personalising your earbuds using MySound and MyControls. It provides upto 24 hours of battery time as well!

Easy tracking feature

The Bose SoundSport Free True Wireless Earbuds come in two other colour variants except for blue and citron, which are – bright orange and black. These earbuds are sweat and weather resistant with IPX4 rating and provide upto 5 hours of playtime with a single charge and an additional 10 hours with the included charging case. You can also easily track your lost earbuds using the Bose connect App’s ‘Find My Buds’ feature. These earbuds are however not noise-cancelling and comes with three different sports tips – S/M/L to ensure a secure fit.

Smart listening mode

The Sony WF-1000XM3 Truly Wireless Industry Leading Active Cancelling Bluetooth Earbuds are also available in black other than silver. It has digital noise cancelling which lends a personalized and virtually soundproof experience. You get to enjoy smart listening as well as quick attention mode. Other than that, there is wearing detection through auto-power off as well as location recognition. This earbud also allows you to enjoy the services of Alexa which can be activated through a single touch, and you call also use this to do phone calls!

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Best 1.5 ton split ACs

Feb 04, 2021
Best 1.5 ton split ACs
Best car power inverters

Best car power inverters

Feb 04, 2021
Best gasoline powered chainsaws

Best gasoline powered chainsaws

Feb 06, 2021
Best PlayStation controllers for immersive gaming

Best PlayStation controllers for immersive gaming

Feb 10, 2021
Digital thermo-hygrometers for maintaining ambience

Digital thermo-hygrometers for maintaining ambience

Feb 10, 2021
Slim 1TB external hard drives

Slim 1TB external hard drives

Feb 10, 2021

science

Scientists manipulate magnets at the atomic level, a breakthrough in data processing tech

Magnets

Scientists manipulate magnets at the atomic level, a breakthrough in data processing tech

Feb 16, 2021
COVID-linked syndrome in children is growing, new cases appear to be more severe

COVID-19 in children

COVID-linked syndrome in children is growing, new cases appear to be more severe

Feb 16, 2021
Young star, orbiting exoplanets discovered in a 'river of stars' using TESS, Spitzer data

Exoplanets

Young star, orbiting exoplanets discovered in a 'river of stars' using TESS, Spitzer data

Feb 15, 2021
Guinea declares Ebola epidemic after first deaths since 2016, WHO launches ground survey

Ebola Epidemic

Guinea declares Ebola epidemic after first deaths since 2016, WHO launches ground survey

Feb 15, 2021