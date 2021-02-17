FP Studio

Superior sound

The Ticwatch TicPods 2 Pro Tune wireless earbuds have Bluetooth 5.0 and a dual-in-ear design. It is IPX4 dust and waterproof and is also equipped with Qualcomm’s flagship-level chips in order to help transmission. It has superior sound quality and is also super lightweight. This earbud provides upto 4 hours of playtime with a single charge and 23 hours along with the charging case. Also, you can upgrade it to type-C fast charging port to get quicker results as well! It has a patented ‘tickle’ control system that allows you to control your playlist without taking out your smartphone!

Long battery life

The Jabra Elite 75t True Wireless Active Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Earbuds are available in the following colour variants, other than black – gold beige, navy, mint, sienna and titanium black. There are quite a few different styles as well, which are – sport, classic, sports wireless charging enabled and classic wireless charging enabled. It has active noise cancelling and you get the added benefit of personalising your earbuds using MySound and MyControls. It provides upto 24 hours of battery time as well!

Easy tracking feature

The Bose SoundSport Free True Wireless Earbuds come in two other colour variants except for blue and citron, which are – bright orange and black. These earbuds are sweat and weather resistant with IPX4 rating and provide upto 5 hours of playtime with a single charge and an additional 10 hours with the included charging case. You can also easily track your lost earbuds using the Bose connect App’s ‘Find My Buds’ feature. These earbuds are however not noise-cancelling and comes with three different sports tips – S/M/L to ensure a secure fit.

Smart listening mode

The Sony WF-1000XM3 Truly Wireless Industry Leading Active Cancelling Bluetooth Earbuds are also available in black other than silver. It has digital noise cancelling which lends a personalized and virtually soundproof experience. You get to enjoy smart listening as well as quick attention mode. Other than that, there is wearing detection through auto-power off as well as location recognition. This earbud also allows you to enjoy the services of Alexa which can be activated through a single touch, and you call also use this to do phone calls!