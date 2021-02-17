Wednesday, February 17, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Amazon

Best premium waterproof speakers


FP StudioFeb 17, 2021 01:46:51 IST

Active noise cancellation

The Aukey Wireless Earbuds comes in two colour variants - dark grey and grey. It has Bluetooth 4.1 enhanced aptX technology which ensures solid and compelling sound every time you plugin! It has active noise cancellation and a dependable design and is also IPX4 certified. It has an impressive playtime of up to 8 hours, with a single 1.5-hour charge. The earbuds magnetically clip together when left loose around your neck, thus ensuring they don’t fall off when not in use.

Very lightweight

The Ant Audio Wave Sports 540 Bluetooth Wireless Neckband comes with IPX5 and produces a deep bass sound, suitable for use during a workout, running and gym sessions. It is available in the following colours – neon green, fiery red and carbon black. It has an extremely long battery life, thanks to the in-built lithium 110mAh ones, which support upto 8 hours of performance. It is extremely lightweight and flexible and has a magnetic design which makes it easy and convenient to carry. Also, it ensures high fidelity sound minus latency.

Splash-proof

The Sony MDR-AS210 Active Sports Open-Ear Headphones are available in two colour variants – black and blue. It provides a powerful 13.5 mm dynamic driver unit that ensures a punchy sound. It has a Y-type, L-shaped Gold plated stereo mini-plug. It is ideal for sports and is both splashproof as well as sweat-proof. Its adjustable earloop ensures a personalized fit as per your ear size. Its serrated cord ensures that the wire stays tangle-free always as well!

Comes with Twistlock

The JBL Endurance Headphone is available in the following colour variants – black, blue, red, teal and yellow. It has an IPX5 sweatproof design which ensures that its ability to endure high-intensity workouts and its Twistlock and FlexSoft Technologies ensure comfort as well as secure fit and stability. It has hands-free calling using one-button remote as well as a microphone. You can long-press the remote to activate Voice Assistant on your mobile, using this earphone and its magnetic earbuds help with easy and comfortable cable management when not using the earphones!

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Best 1.5 ton split ACs

Feb 04, 2021
Best 1.5 ton split ACs
Best car power inverters

Best car power inverters

Feb 04, 2021
Best gasoline powered chainsaws

Best gasoline powered chainsaws

Feb 06, 2021
Best PlayStation controllers for immersive gaming

Best PlayStation controllers for immersive gaming

Feb 10, 2021
Digital thermo-hygrometers for maintaining ambience

Digital thermo-hygrometers for maintaining ambience

Feb 10, 2021
Slim 1TB external hard drives

Slim 1TB external hard drives

Feb 10, 2021

science

Scientists manipulate magnets at the atomic level, a breakthrough in data processing tech

Magnets

Scientists manipulate magnets at the atomic level, a breakthrough in data processing tech

Feb 16, 2021
COVID-linked syndrome in children is growing, new cases appear to be more severe

COVID-19 in children

COVID-linked syndrome in children is growing, new cases appear to be more severe

Feb 16, 2021
Young star, orbiting exoplanets discovered in a 'river of stars' using TESS, Spitzer data

Exoplanets

Young star, orbiting exoplanets discovered in a 'river of stars' using TESS, Spitzer data

Feb 15, 2021
Guinea declares Ebola epidemic after first deaths since 2016, WHO launches ground survey

Ebola Epidemic

Guinea declares Ebola epidemic after first deaths since 2016, WHO launches ground survey

Feb 15, 2021