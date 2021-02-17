FP Studio

Active noise cancellation

The Aukey Wireless Earbuds comes in two colour variants - dark grey and grey. It has Bluetooth 4.1 enhanced aptX technology which ensures solid and compelling sound every time you plugin! It has active noise cancellation and a dependable design and is also IPX4 certified. It has an impressive playtime of up to 8 hours, with a single 1.5-hour charge. The earbuds magnetically clip together when left loose around your neck, thus ensuring they don’t fall off when not in use.

Very lightweight

The Ant Audio Wave Sports 540 Bluetooth Wireless Neckband comes with IPX5 and produces a deep bass sound, suitable for use during a workout, running and gym sessions. It is available in the following colours – neon green, fiery red and carbon black. It has an extremely long battery life, thanks to the in-built lithium 110mAh ones, which support upto 8 hours of performance. It is extremely lightweight and flexible and has a magnetic design which makes it easy and convenient to carry. Also, it ensures high fidelity sound minus latency.

Splash-proof

The Sony MDR-AS210 Active Sports Open-Ear Headphones are available in two colour variants – black and blue. It provides a powerful 13.5 mm dynamic driver unit that ensures a punchy sound. It has a Y-type, L-shaped Gold plated stereo mini-plug. It is ideal for sports and is both splashproof as well as sweat-proof. Its adjustable earloop ensures a personalized fit as per your ear size. Its serrated cord ensures that the wire stays tangle-free always as well!

Comes with Twistlock

The JBL Endurance Headphone is available in the following colour variants – black, blue, red, teal and yellow. It has an IPX5 sweatproof design which ensures that its ability to endure high-intensity workouts and its Twistlock and FlexSoft Technologies ensure comfort as well as secure fit and stability. It has hands-free calling using one-button remote as well as a microphone. You can long-press the remote to activate Voice Assistant on your mobile, using this earphone and its magnetic earbuds help with easy and comfortable cable management when not using the earphones!