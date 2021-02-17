Wednesday, February 17, 2021Back to
Best premium waterproof speakers


FP StudioFeb 17, 2021 21:06:33 IST

Touch control

The Trunk Audio Megalo Portable Wireless 40W speaker comes with a bass booster and a touch control method. It has a 5 hours battery life which can be achieved with just 2.5 hours of charging and excellent distortion-free stereo sound even when using it at maximum volume. This speaker also has multiple connectivity modes (like Bluetooth and AUX) and is portable in nature. It has an in-built stereo speaker and most importantly, it comes with a one-year repairable warranty. It is also really easy to connect as well as carry.

Multipurpose

The DOSS Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speakers comes with waterproof IPX6, a 20W stereo sound as well as bold bass. It is available in two color variants – green and black. This is a subwoofer speaker and hence can easily be used outdoors. It has a 12 hours battery life and also has 48 hours of energy-efficient flashlight which ensures that you are able to record every single beautiful moment as well! This speaker also has five light modes – low brightness, medium brightness, high brightness, strobe (intermittent flashing), and SOS.

Deep bass

The JBL Flip 3 Stealth Waterproof Portable Bluetooth speaker comes with a rich deep bass but without a mic. It provides signature JBL sound and ensures 10 hours of playtime under optimum audio settings. It allows for wireless bluetooth streaming and is IPX7 waterproof with durable fabric material. It also has dual external passive bass radiators and comes with a one-year manufacturer’s warranty. The box includes the following – 1 speaker, 1 micro USB cable, 1 safety sheet, 1 quick starter guide and 1 warranty card.

Excellent battery life

The Sony SRS-XB23 is a wireless extra bass Bluetooth speaker that has a 12-hour battery life and is available in the following colors – black, green, blue and red. It provides for a deep punchy sound and is dustproof as well as washable! Its 12-hour battery life allows for up to 10 hours of EXTRA BASS performance and it also has an in-built mic! It has exceptional battery back-up and also provides the Voice Assistant features of both Siri as well as Google Assistant. It provides a powerful and rich performance every single time, leaving no room for complaints – ever!

