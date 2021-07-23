FP Studio

Speedy and efficient

They say big things come in small packages, and this phone is no exception. Powered by an ultra-fast bionic chip, you’ll find it makes light work of most tasks. If you prefer a compact phone, you’ll appreciate that it comes with a 5.4-inch screen, which makes it convenient for one-handed use and those with small hands. Its other features include an advanced camera setup, enhanced privacy settings, wireless charging support, fantastic battery life and impressive water resistance.

If you’re looking for a smartphone that can keep up with your fast-paced life, this one’s for you.

Wallet-friendly phone for work and play

This smartphone comes with a fantastic array of features at a pocket-friendly price. Sporting a generous, 6.9-inch LCD, we find it an ideal size for reading documents or playing games. In addition, it boasts 4GB of RAM, dual SIM slots, a powerful 4000mAh removable battery, and supports fingerprint unlocking. Backed by AI software, the rear camera setup features a 13MP primary camera and a 2MP depth camera. With digital zoom, touch focusing, and face detection technology, you’ll find capturing memories with this phone is effortless.

For a capable phone that’s easy on your pocket, choose this one.

Ideal for gaming

Designed to deliver performance, this cell phone has several drool-worthy features. You can bring your mobile games to life with this phone as it comes with 6GB of RAM, a speedy processor, and a 6.5-inch screen that displays images and video in HD quality.

What’s more, it comes with a memory slot so you can increase the internal storage up to 256GB, as per your requirements. It also has an advanced triple rear camera setup, 5000mAh battery, and supports USB C charging.

If you’re looking to upgrade your mobile gaming experience, you can’t go wrong buying this phone.

Value-for-money Android option

From a respected Android smartphone brand, you won’t have to doubt yourself when it comes to this phone’s fantastic quality. It comes equipped with an impressive battery, so you can use this phone for several hours on a single charge. With a dedicated memory slot that supports up to 512GB of cards, you’ll always have plenty of storage for media and games. Its other stellar features include a facial scanner, Dolby Atmos sound, a zippy processor, and an 8MP selfie camera. Practical and convenient, we find this phone offers excellent value for the price.

For a fantastic blend of functionality and affordability, we highly recommend buying this phone.