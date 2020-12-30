FP Studio

Ideal for college students

With this handheld device, you can scan and save up to A4-sized documents at the press of a button. Ideal for projects or quickly copying notes in class, you can instantly save all kinds of documents onto this scanner’s memory card. The memory slot supports cards up to 32GB, so you'll never have to worry about running low on storage. We appreciate the convenient auto-off feature that shuts down the device after three minutes, helping you save power and extend its battery life. Depending on your requirement, you can choose from three quality settings up to 900DPI. If you're looking for a fantastic handheld scanner that's always ready for use, this one's your best bet.

User-friendly scanner for the office

Compatible with Windows and Mac operating systems, you won't have to install any additional software to use this plug and scan device. The three-button interface makes scanning documents like office receipts and business cards an effortless process. A great feature is that you can choose to save your digital document in JPG or PDF format. While fitting easily inside a drawer, its compact design helps you make the most of the small workspaces. The box includes the scanner device, an 8GB TF memory card, USB cable, cleaning cloth, and protective carrying bag.

If you're in the market for a compact scanner for your office, we recommend buying this one.

For fast and reliable scanning

From a widely respected imaging equipment brand, this scanner boasts dependability. Its lightweight design and slim profile make it an ideal portable device. While helping you reduce clutter by converting physical documents into digital formats, you can use it better to organise your photos, documents and visiting cards. A feature we love is that this incredible device can scan both sides of a document simultaneously. When it comes to speed, you won't be disappointed as you can scan up to eight coloured pages per minute with it. For an impressive document scanner that delivers great results, choose this one.

Designed for frequent travellers

Ideal for scanning documents, newspaper clippings, and pages of a magazine on the go, this handheld scanner allows you to break free from cables. Thanks to its lightweight design and small profile, you won't have any trouble carrying this travel-friendly scanner along with your laptop or tablet. Boasting dual power inputs and a microSD port, you can use this scanner wirelessly with batteries or by plugging in the included USB cable. Offering a great value for money, the price also includes image editing software that allows you to send your images directly to your computer. With an ideal blend of functionality and performance, this scanner makes a perfect travel companion.