FP Studio

Scans high-resolution files easily

This portable scanner has a high resolution for A4 size documents and images, giving it an excellent scanning performance. Compact in size and lightweight design, it is very handy to carry around. To avoid image distortion this scanner comes with a built-in and real-time scanning detector. Just plug-in and play, no hassle of driver installation. This scanner supports a memory card of up to 32GB and can handle large files easily. Easy, lightweight, and compact, this scanner is a perfect companion for travelers and businesspeople.

Detects image distortion

Fits perfectly in your briefcase

Compact scanner

