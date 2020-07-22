FP Studio

A sturdy built

This multimedia USB keyboard has 114 keys comes and 12 multimedia shortcut keys. The keys are UV coated to ensure that inscriptions on the caps last long. In terms of build, the keyboard is quite sturdy. You do not need any software to install this keyboard. All that you have to do is plug in its USB in the port and you are good to go. The major reason for buying it has to be the kind of customisations you can make and the modular design.

Noise-free keys

This compact keyboard gets connected through the Wi-Fi at a speed phenomenal 2.4 GHz. For starting it, you just have to plug in the receiver. There is no need to download any other software. Even though the size of the keyboard is small it does not miss out on any key. Every key present in a standard size keyboard is here. One of the big USPs of this device is that the keys are noise free. Looking for a strong battery? This keyboard with two-year battery life should impress you. This one is a top brand and we recommend it for the best experience.

Waterproof and dustproof

This is perhaps one of the most low-maintenance keyboards out there. It can be connected with a computer or a laptop with the help of the USB cord. There is no need for a cover for this keyboard. If food crumbs or dust settles on it, it can be easily cleaned. Need not worry about water spillage too, it is completely waterproof.

It is made of high elasticity silicone gel which is non-toxic and odorless. The silicone allows you to fold it up easily. This keyboard is very convenient to be carried during your travels.

Supports both Android and iOS

The keyboard is compatible with both Android and iOS devices. It sports a slim and sleek design. The keyboard works seamlessly with most Bluetooth supported devices. Once you fold it, the keyboard closes automatically due to the magnetic force on both sides. This wireless keyboard can be used for a period of 48 hours with a single charge. The device is powered by rechargeable batteries gets 100% charged within two hours. This is a perfect choice if you want a powerful keyboard witb quick charging.