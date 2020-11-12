FP Studio

For a quality portable radio experience

Featuring AM, FM, and SW support, this product lets you effortlessly tune in to all your favourite radio stations with crystal clear audio. Designed with simple knobs and functions, elders and children will have no trouble using this device. With Bluetooth and USB playback support, you can also use this radio as an external speaker for your phone or laptop. The built-in rechargeable battery allows you to listen to up to four hours of uninterrupted music and its lightweight design and carrying handle make it ideal for home or outdoor use.

If you're looking for a radio that has the perfect balance of retro looks and modern functions, you can't go wrong with this product.

Value for money entertainment

Weighing just 350gm, you won't have any trouble fitting this small radio into a backpack or handbag when you travel. Apart from FM radio, this product lets you have the freedom to play your favourite tracks directly off a USB device or an SD card. Perfect for late-night radio, this product also comes with a headphones socket that allows you to listen to your music without disturbing others around you. A feature that we appreciate is that this device allows you to listen to all your music by plugging in any device through the aux port.

Buy this product if you're looking for a basic digital radio with external playback support.

Dependable music on the go

Perfect for all-night parties or a day trip with friends, this tiny but powerful radio cum Bluetooth speaker will definitely make you the centre of attention. You won't need to worry about power as this device's incredible 2000mAh battery allows you to experience an incredible 12 hours of playback on a single charge. Thanks to fast Bluetooth support and an in-built mic, this product can also double up as a speakerphone allowing you to go hands-free while still staying connected to friends and family. Being water-resistant, you won't have to stress about accidental splashes and spills affecting the radio. We recommend this product for its excellent sound and long-lasting battery.

Ideal all-in-one FM radio

From a brand known for its quality audio products, this palm-sized radio is a suitable companion for music lovers of all ages. You'll never run out of music to listen to as this product comes preloaded with evergreen hits from legends like Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle, Mohd. Rafi, Kishore Kumar and Mukesh. Charging this radio is easy with any android charger, and it allows you to break free from carrying additional cables. With excellent audio quality, Bluetooth support, AUX input and headphone output, you'll wonder how you managed without it before.

Whether as a gift for your mom or an upgrade on your current radio, this one's a sure winner.