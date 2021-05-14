Friday, May 14, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Amazon

Best Portable FM radios


pallavi pahwaMay 14, 2021 01:37:02 IST

For a quality portable radio experience
Featuring AM, FM, and SW support, this product lets you effortlessly tune in to all your favorite radio stations with crystal clear audio. Designed with simple knobs and functions, elders and children will have no trouble using this device. With Bluetooth and USB playback support, you can also use this radio as an external speaker for your phone or laptop. The built-in rechargeable battery allows you to listen to up to four hours of uninterrupted music and its lightweight design and carrying handle make it ideal for home or outdoor use.
If you're looking for a radio that has the perfect balance of retro looks and modern functions, you can't go wrong with this product.

Value for money entertainment
Weighing just 350gm, you won't have any trouble fitting this small radio into a backpack or handbag when you travel. Apart from FM radio, this product lets you have the freedom to play your favorite tracks directly off a USB device or an SD card. Perfect for late-night radio, this product also comes with a headphones socket that allows you to listen to your music without disturbing others around you. A feature that we appreciate is that this device allows you to listen to all your music by plugging in any device through the aux port.
Buy this product if you're looking for a basic digital radio with external playback support.

Dependable music on the go
Perfect for all-night parties or a day trip with friends, this tiny but powerful radio cum Bluetooth speaker will definitely make you the centre of attention. You won't need to worry about power as this device's incredible 2000mAh battery allows you to experience an incredible 12 hours of playback on a single charge. Thanks to fast Bluetooth support and an in-built mic, this product can also double up as a speakerphone allowing you to go hands-free while still staying connected to friends and family. Being water-resistant, you won't have to stress about accidental splashes and spills affecting the radio.
We recommend this product for its excellent sound and long-lasting battery.

Ideal all-in-one FM radio
From a brand known for its quality audio products, this palm-sized radio is a suitable companion for music lovers of all ages. You'll never run out of music to listen to as this product comes preloaded with evergreen hits from legends like Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle, Mohd. Rafi, Kishore Kumar and Mukesh. Charging this radio is easy with any android charger, and it allows you to break free from carrying additional cables. With excellent audio quality, Bluetooth support, AUX input and headphone output, you'll wonder how you managed without it before.
Whether as a gift for your mom or an upgrade on your current radio, this one's a sure winner.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Valorant Mobile Pre-Registration Begins on TapTap

Valorant Mobile Pre-Registration Begins on TapTap

New Hope for PUBG Mobile fans | Battlegrounds Mobile India Teaser

New Hope for PUBG Mobile fans | Battlegrounds Mobile India Teaser

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Best solar gadgets for outdoor use

May 14, 2021
Best solar gadgets for outdoor use
USB hubs to make work more convenient

USB hubs to make work more convenient

May 14, 2021
Top USB 3 card readers

Top USB 3 card readers

May 14, 2021
Top 4 Flameless Rechargeable Lighters You Can Buy

Top 4 Flameless Rechargeable Lighters You Can Buy

May 14, 2021
LED torches to light up your world

LED torches to light up your world

May 14, 2021
Top 4 Premium Mobile Phones You Should Consider Buying Or Gifting

Top 4 Premium Mobile Phones You Should Consider Buying Or Gifting

May 14, 2021

science

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021
J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Vaccination Effects

J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Apr 16, 2021
Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

COVID-19 transmission

Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

Apr 15, 2021