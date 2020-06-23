FP Studio

A speaker that adds to your style statement

A person tends to go to a different world of imagination when listening to music. For a seamless experience, you should opt for this Bluetooth speaker which comes equipped with a convenient noise-cancelling speakerphone. This also allows you to receive calls without turning your speaker off. It is powered by a rechargeable battery with up to 5 hours of playtime and you can stream music from smartphones and tablets. There is a built-in strap-hook and optional carrying strap that lets you carry the music along everywhere.

Speaker with Bluetooth and AUX compatibility

If you want a robust speaker to be your musical companion then this is just meant for you. The 14-watt dual speakers produce louder bass and give a crystal clear sound. You can carry it outside without much worry as it ensures resistance against shocks, dust, water or splash scares. It can easily be paired with all types of devices that use Bluetooth technology. The 3,000mAh rechargeable battery delivers up to 8 hours of musical extravaganza and talk time of up to 20 hours.

Party lovers will fall in love with this device

Be it a birthday party, farewell, reunion or just a casual dinner with old mates, we need some amazing music to set the tone of the occasion. This 20-watt powerful party speaker comes with a remote and has flashing DJ lights.

Not just this, this trendy speaker has a microphone that is perfect for your karaoke nights. It also has built-in Bluetooth capability, FM radio, Aux-in, mic-in, USB and micro-SD inputs. The built-in rechargeable lithium battery enables you to listen to music for hours.

A compact, easy to carry speaker

Practising for a function in an office or college and really can't carry those heavy music systems? This speaker is meant to lessen your worry. It has the best in class dual drivers and passive subwoofer that make your music listening experience all the more amazing. It is dust and splash resistant and the lithium-ion battery offers up to 10 hours of playtime. Get this one to get the party started anytime, anywhere!