This slim 1 TB portable hard disk is a good option for all your storage needs. Aptly named Backup Plus Slim, the device has a functional slim body that fits anywhere - even the most packed laptop bags or crowded purse! This little device makes room for a lot of content, has easy-to-use backup software and is compatible with Windows or Mac operating systems. Besides the convenient automatic backups, data transfer is seamless and quick thanks to USB 3.0 The hard disk that comes in a variety of colours and we love the look of its polished aluminium casing. With a Data Recovery Service for 3 years, your data is shielded from any accidental data loss. If you’re someone who travels frequently, then this hard drive is a great option for you.

Efficiently secures all your important content

If you’re looking for a convenient hard disk that not only stores all your content, but also ensures great protection, this 1 TB portable external hard disk is something you can bank upon. The hard disk comes with an option for password protection, so you can be worry free in case you leave it behind with someone else. All you need to do is activate password protection using WD discovery. Also, the hard disk has a 256-bit AES hardware encryption and also runs scheduled automatic backups. Not to mention, the hard disk itself has been built for long term durability - so you are comfortable knowing your data is in safe hands. Moreover, this is the perfect option for you to carry all your important personal or business data.

Compact device with a fast data transfer rate

This portable hard disk has many feathers in its cap but the one feature that makes it shine is its data transfer rate which is 10 times faster with a USB 3.0 connection! So you can be assured that your work will get done quicker and less time will be spent in looking at the clock. The 1 TB external hard disk also boasts a compact and slim design given that the brand has designed keeping in mind user mobility. The hard disk is reliable as the device ensures a surge protection circuit as well as an anti-static design for efficiency. Keen on spending less time transfering your data, especially if you do it frequently - this is the right choice.

Budget-friendly hard disk that ensures worry-free usage

The 1 TB portable external hard disk is well equipped for all your needs. The device has an easy plug-n-play feature and works with a super speed when connected to your computer with a USB 3.0 port. The hard disk itself is quite travel-friendly because of the built-in internal shock sensor - especially great if you're someone who’s prone to dropping things. The matt finish sleek casing which it comes in looks quite chic and all in all, makes for a true portable hard disk complete with its easy to use and carry design. If you’re looking for something sturdy and durable, then look no further!